by admin
China Business News 2022-12-08 09:25:08

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 recording its fifth consecutive negative day as the market continued to weigh the potential recession risk of the U.S. economy. However, research firm NDR believes that the S&P 500 index will rise to 4,300 points by the end of 2023, an increase of about 9.1% relative to current levels. The agency believes that macro headwinds still exist going into 2023, but by the end of next year, many stock market cycles will turn in favor of risky assets again.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News.

