On the afternoon of December 6, the report meeting of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China entered Huaibei Vocational and Technical College.

At the report meeting, Wang Chuanhe, a member of the municipal party committee’s propaganda group and secretary of the party committee of Huaibei Vocational and Technical College, closely focused on “deeply understanding the great significance of the 20th National Congress of the Party”, “accurately grasping the essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party” and “rapidly rising to study, publicize and implement the party’s The upsurge of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, combined with vivid cases and rich historical facts, comprehensively and in-depth explanations of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The report also reviewed the historical achievements of the city’s economic and social development in the past ten years, summarized the new achievements and new experiences of vocational education in Huaibei in recent years, and showed the broad prospects of vocational education in the new era. The whole report has a clear theme, clear thinking, rich connotation and prominent key points, and is highly political, theoretical, practical and instructive.

“As a young man in the new era, I will always keep in mind my entrustment, listen to the party, appreciate the party’s gratitude, follow the party, strengthen my ideals and beliefs, strive to improve my personal ability, and shoulder the heavy responsibility entrusted to us by the times.” Zhu Yifei, a student of Huaibei Vocational and Technical College Inspired after the presentation.

Reporter Liu Lu