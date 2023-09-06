Home » What it does to the body, how we reduce stress
Business

What it does to the body, how we reduce stress

by admin
What it does to the body, how we reduce stress

Hormones mediate the stress response, explains Jörg Bojunga, who heads the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetology and Nutritional Medicine at the University Hospital in Frankfurt. The main stress hormones are cortisol and adrenaline. They flood the body. What nature has come up with is actually ingenious. “The problem is that our evolutionary stress response doesn’t match the situations in which we are stressed today. You are supposed to react when you see a lion in the steppe. Then you should run or fight,” says Bojunga. “But neither of these fit when you’re sitting at your desk.” Constant stress can cause the hormone system to go haywire, which can result in illness.

See also  News - News: Floods in Italy drive more than 36,000 people from their homes

You may also like

Fernando Colón de Jesús Released on Bail for...

Africa: via al programma AfDb “Youth Adapt”

Addressing the Issue of Confusing Electric Vehicle Charging...

China’s economy could not overtake the US economy...

Meloni-Schlein, crazy idea of ​​running both. Towards the...

Stock Update: Shanghai Composite Index Rises, Shenzhen Component...

Systemically important banks – Parliament can decide on...

The Most Productive Businesses to Start in the...

Mediobanca, Delfin wants to change two-thirds of the...

Global Manufacturing PMI Shows Weak Recovery Trend in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy