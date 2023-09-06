Brazilian sparkling wine awarded in Argentina – MONDO MODA

the sparkling Garibaldi Prosecco Rosé Sweet was one of the winners of the 20th edition of the Vinus International Wine and Liqueur Competition, in Argentina. Launched by Cooperativa Vinícola Garibaldi, the label won a Double Gold medal with an impressive 99 points in the evaluation of the judges.

Still at Vinus, Cooperativa Vinícola Garibaldi won another seven medals. Garibaldi Moscatel Rosé and Garibaldi Prosecco Rosé were also awarded double gold; Garibaldi VG Brut Rosé and Garibaldi Prosecco received a gold medal, and Garibaldi VG Extra Brut, Garibaldi Chardonnay and Acordes Chardonnay received a silver medal.

Prosecco Rosé Sweet @ disclosure

Sparkling Garibaldi Prosecco Rosé Sweet debuted as a pleasant surprise in the glass, distinguished by the extra touch of sweetness and lower alcohol content, especially when compared to Prosecco Rosé Brut.

Garibaldi Prosecco Rosé Sweet is a Demi-sec sparkling wine made with Prosecco and Pinot Noir grapes using the Charmat method, when the second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks. The label harmonizes with fruits, canapés, snacks, salads, white meats and light dishes in general. Due to its sweet character, it can also be combined with desserts.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

