A 75-inch TV is 3,220 yuan, an 85-inch TV is 5,829 yuan, and a 98-inch TV is 14,999 yuan. As Double Eleven is approaching, many netizens have seen on e-commerce platforms that many 32-50-inch TVs can be purchased for less than a thousand yuan. Buy, large-size TVs are also getting cheaper.At present, the color TV market has emergedPrices and sales fell, but production still increasedThe phenomenon.

According to a recent report by Beijing Youth Daily, some domestic color TV companies have introduced that overall, the current color TV market price has been declining for a year. Behind this, on the one hand, the market competition is intensified; on the other hand, the price of upstream panels continues to fall, which reduces the manufacturing cost of color TVs, allowing manufacturers to seize the space to reduce prices and start price wars. However, the decline in prices has not brought about a rapid increase in color TV sales. Some industry organizations predict that the overall domestic sales of color TVs will likely still shrink this year.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the national color TV output in August 2022 was 18.021 million units, a year-on-year increase of 16.5%; the cumulative output from January to August was 121.741 million units, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%.

A 50-inch TV can be bought for less than a thousand yuan

TV market price range is large

According to the Beijing Youth Daily, the reporter saw from domestic home appliance retailers and online platforms that 50-inch color TVs of multiple brands can be easily purchased under 1,000 yuan, while color TVs ranging from 32 inches to over 40 inches are priced at For a few hundred yuan, a 32-inch high-definition full-screen color TV of a well-known domestic brand even sells for only 599 yuan.

However, the reporter also noticed that while low-priced color TVs are everywhere, the price of high-end color TVs is still stable, with 1.04 million 110-inch Micro LEDC TVs, 770,000 rollable OLED TVs, and 490,000 sets. The 138-inch LED touch TVs are also on sale.

Recently, it was reported that “100-yuan LCD TVs can only be bought in the second-hand market and e-commerce platforms, and they are generally about 30 inches in size. All the large-size TVs are displayed on the store shelves. Now TV screens are changing from the previous ones. 30 inches, 40 inches to 60 inches, 70 inches, even hundreds of inches.” A salesperson of a home appliance store said that the price of TVs is closely related to its size, performance, etc. “The category of smart TV products There are too many, and the price difference of the same size is also very large. It is not surprising that TVs costing 1000 yuan and tens of thousands of yuan are not surprising. Generally, TVs between 5,000 yuan and 10,000 yuan sell the best.”

The reporter visited a number of home appliance stores in Wuhan and found that, whether online or offline, the price range of TVs of various brands and categories is relatively large.

For example, the cheapest 32-inch TV is priced at 1,299 yuan, while the most expensive 100-inch TV of the same brand is priced at more than 50,000 yuan. The price of common 65-inch and 75-inch TVs in homes ranges from more than 2,000 yuan to ten thousand yuan. In a brand experience store, two 85-inch TVs are displayed together, one is priced at 13,999 yuan, and the other is priced at 27,999 yuan, more than double the price.

“The price of a TV depends on the LCD panel, and 70% of the cost of a TV comes from the LCD panel.”Brand TV salesman Lin Juan said. The reporter further compared and found that the price difference of 65-inch and 70-inch TVs of the same brand and series is only 2,000 yuan, while the price of this series of 85-inch TVs is 5,000 yuan more expensive than 70-inch TVs, which is twice the price of 65-inch TVs.

“Every time the super-sized TV screen increases by one level, the panel cutting process becomes more difficult, and the cost and selling price of the TV will change from a step-like growth to an exponential growth with the screen size.”According to industry insiders, panel price fluctuations also directly affect the rise and fall of TV prices.

TV prices, sales are down

But production is still increasing

In the past year, the price of domestic color TV market has dropped, and the price of medium and large TV has almost dropped to freezing point. At the same time, the color TV industry also experienced sluggish sales. But the output of color TV has increased.

Aowei cloud network data shows that,Since the beginning of this year, the average price of key TV sizes has dropped significantly year-on-year.The price of 70-79-inch TVs decreased by 1950 yuan year-on-year; the price of TVs over 80 inchestelevisionThe price decreased by 3470 yuan year-on-year.Among them, the most obvious drop online is 85 inchestelevisionthe average price in the first 13 weeks of this year decreased by 26.5% year-on-year, followed by 40-inchtelevisiona year-on-year decrease of 24.2%, and other sizes have a decrease of about 10%.

Comprehensive Sino-Singapore Jingwei, Beijing Youth Daily,The most important reason behind the decline in color TV prices is the cost factor.

According to industry analysts, for the color TV industry, scale has a positive effect on manufacturing costs. In the increasingly fierce market competition, mainstream manufacturers are also relying on scale to continue to reduce manufacturing costs, thereby enhancing market competitiveness. This competition model It also contributed to the continued downward shift in the price center of the color TV market.

Beginning in 2021, there will be an overproduction of LCD panels. At the same time, the sluggish market demand for LCD TV sets has led to a decrease in the purchase of upstream LCD panels by manufacturers. The oversupply of LCD panels will naturally reduce prices, which also drives down the cost of LCD TVs.

It is understood that panel prices have started to fall since August 2021, and the downward cycle has continued for 15 months.andAccording to the panel price data in early October released by a number of institutions recently, the prices of 32- to 65-inch TV panels have all stopped falling, especially TV panels are facing an overall price increase. What was reflected in the stock market in advance was that the stock prices of BOE and TCL Technology, the two A-share panel leaders, have both risen by more than 10% since the end of September.

TV sales. Since 2020,my country’s color TV sales began to decline,Sales for the year fell 9% year-on-year to 44.5 million units. In 2021, color TV sales will continue to fall by 14%, falling below the 40 million mark and selling 38.35 million units. Relevant agencies predict thatDomestic TV sales may continue to show double-digit declines this year, with sales likely to fall below 34 million units, returning to 2009 levels.

Color TV sales continued to decline, mainly due to weak consumer purchasing demand. Consumers are not motivated enough to upgrade color TVs, and their enthusiasm is not high. In addition, the development of smart phones and mobile Internet has made many young consumers more dependent on mobile phones, weakened the habit of watching TV, and naturally affected the demand for color TVs.

but in the meanwhile,my country’s color TV production capacity has not significantly contracted.According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, my country’s color TV output in 2021 will be 185 million units. Although it is down from 196 million units in 2020, it is still 10 million units more than the peak domestic color TV sales in 2016. In 2016, my country’s color TV output was 175 million units.

Another data from the National Bureau of Statistics can also be seen that in the past year, the year-on-year growth rate of my country’s color TV production has basically been on the rise: in the second half of 2021, the monthly output is basically in a year-on-year decline, but since 2022, the monthly output has increased. The year-on-year growth rate has risen significantly, especially since June this year, the year-on-year growth rate of color TV production has achieved double-digit growth.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the national color TV output in August 2022 was 18.021 million units, a year-on-year increase of 16.5%; the cumulative output from January to August was 121.741 million units, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%.

The price of color TVs has dropped and the sales volume has dropped. Why has the output of color TVs increased?This is due to the increase in exports of color TV sets. Affected by the new crown epidemic, supply chains in many overseas countries and regions have been damaged, and color TV factories cannot operate normally, while China‘s TV supply chain is normal, and exports continue to rise, which in turn drives the increase in color TV production.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, LCD TV shipments in August 2022 were 9.1 million units, a year-on-year increase of 21.3%; the cumulative export volume of LCD TVs from January to August was 61.13 million units, a year-on-year increase of 16.8%. The total export volume of China‘s color TVs increased significantly year-on-year. However, it is worth noting that while the total export volume has increased, the export value has declined.