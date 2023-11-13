Home » Why the drastic job cuts are probably just the beginning
Business

Why the drastic job cuts are probably just the beginning

by admin
Why the drastic job cuts are probably just the beginning

So it is right that von Hirschheydt is acting now. But it shouldn’t be the last shocking news for the employees: everything has long been under scrutiny. If the individual parts of Continental are worth more than the whole, the group may be threatened with a split, a sale of business units, a partial IPO or a spin-off. Conti is fully committed to topics such as software, networking and automated driving – but it is slowly becoming clear that it will not be possible to invest in all of these business areas.

See also  Economics Minister Habeck proposes a legal right to work from home

You may also like

Petrol again above 2 euros but oil drops....

é˜¿é‡Œäº’å£åº¦åˆ©æ¶¦å¢žé•¿86% OpenAIå ‘å¸ƒSoraä¸¨äº§ä¸šäº’è ”ç½’å’¨æŠ¥ – B2B – äº¿...

Youth Unemployment in China: A Permanent Problem?

Apple, huge fine of half a billion coming...

Four-day week: does it reduce our prosperity?

The Slowdown in Electric Car Sales: What’s Causing...

Resolution 15 of 02/06/2024 – Adoption of Regulation...

The People’s Bank of China renewed MLF with...

100 euro bonus for a savings plan at...

“State does not join Stellantis, but the group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy