Will Donald Trump's storming the Capitol be his undoing?

Will Donald Trump’s storming the Capitol be his undoing?

The memorable 45-page indictment lists how Trump fought his election defeat in every possible way, how he promoted a conspiracy with six other people, how he instrumentalized the Justice Department, how he pressured federal and state politicians, including his Vice President Mike Pence – all with the aim of staying in power. The prosecutors argue that he knew very well that there was nothing to his allegations of voter fraud. He is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct the authentication of President Joe Biden’s election victory on January 6, 2021, obstruction and conspiracy to violate the right to vote.

If Donald Trump is found guilty, he faces 20 years in prison for obstruction of proceedings and conspiracy to do so. The offense of conspiracy to defraud the US could get him an additional five years.

