In Japan, a man spent 15,000 dollars to transform himself into a dog

World

by admin
The man has thus realized the dream of identifying himself with a specimen of Rough Collie

A man in Japan has spent more than 15 thousand dollars to realize the dream of being able to transform into a dog; more specifically in a Rough Collie. Toco – this is the Twitter username of the protagonist of the story – spent 2 million Japanese yen (about 15,700 dollars) on his costume. The result of the 40-day work can be seen in a video that has gone viral on the net.

Aug 2, 2023 – Updated Aug 2, 2023, 10:35am

© breaking latest news

