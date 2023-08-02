Pizza was too thin for him: New Yorker wants $ 5 million

A New Yorker demands $5 million (EUR 4.54 million) for a so-called Mexican pizza from a fast-food chain that has too few toppings. The plaintiff, Frank Siragusa, argued that Taco Bell used only half the amount of beef and beans in its Mexican pizza as shown in the advert. He accused the company of “unfair and deceptive business practices”.

The Mexican Pizza is a mixture of pizza and tacos. It consists of two flatbreads with a filling of minced meat and beans between them, and is then topped with various types of cheese, sauces and pieces of tomato.

If he had known he would only get about half the meat filling shown in the photo, he would not have paid the $5.49, according to the indictment, which is accompanied by photos. “Consumers receive a product that is worth less than promised,” it continues. This is particularly disappointing given the rising price of food. The company initially left an AFP request unanswered.

