Home » Pizza was too thin for him: New Yorker wants $ 5 million
News

Pizza was too thin for him: New Yorker wants $ 5 million

by admin
Pizza was too thin for him: New Yorker wants $ 5 million

A New Yorker demands $5 million (EUR 4.54 million) for a so-called Mexican pizza from a fast-food chain that has too few toppings. The plaintiff, Frank Siragusa, argued that Taco Bell used only half the amount of beef and beans in its Mexican pizza as shown in the advert. He accused the company of “unfair and deceptive business practices”.

The Mexican Pizza is a mixture of pizza and tacos. It consists of two flatbreads with a filling of minced meat and beans between them, and is then topped with various types of cheese, sauces and pieces of tomato.

If he had known he would only get about half the meat filling shown in the photo, he would not have paid the $5.49, according to the indictment, which is accompanied by photos. “Consumers receive a product that is worth less than promised,” it continues. This is particularly disappointing given the rising price of food. The company initially left an AFP request unanswered.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  In Sweden, a wooden skyscraper is a new model of architecture - Oliver Wainwright

You may also like

Ruthless mother tries to kill her 3 children

Authorities search suspect’s home in Gilgo Beach serial...

Fiesta del Mar 2023 positioned Santa Marta as...

Conductors and Station Staff Go Above and Beyond...

Arrival stop for vehicles until the end of...

The importance of recovering the National Institute of...

Children in La Plata receive remote education in...

Warsaw sees targeted provocation against Poland and NATO

Salinas councilor, César Pinoargote, death threat to several...

Celebrating the 96th Anniversary of the Chinese People’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy