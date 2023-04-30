Wolf Lotter on agility in companies: stick jumping for beginners

People think the same thing when they understand agility to mean the supposed joie de vivre of seniors who are not already depressed at around 60, but bouncing around so dynamically that any advertising agency could hire them for the next “Silver Ager” campaign. Agile and fit into old age – that’s also adjustment, gentlemen, who wouldn’t know that? The old should, no, they want to be like the young, who are the norm. As a result, even in their 50s and 60s – and beyond – women and men still behave as if they have just passed puberty. Experience is overrated, say those who have none. And the old ones adapt, like the puppies who jump over the obstacles that their masters have set up for them because they think it’s clever.