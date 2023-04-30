Cybersecurity, Frattasi: “Too many undeclared attacks in Italy”

Among cyber attacks against businesses and public administrations in Italy there is a significant submerged part: some cyber incidents go unreported, others remain invisible. He stated it Bruno Frattasi, director of the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN)who spoke in Rome at the opening of the award ceremony for the winners of Cyber X Mind4Futurethe advanced and experiential training program on cyber security issues created by Leonardo and the Cyber4.0 competence centre.

Soon the report to Copasir

“Every day we have data on cyber attacks involving companies and administrations in Italy, but there is a part of these attacks that we do not know”, Frattasi clarified.

Top 5 cyber threats and how to counter them

In fact, the count is missing unreported attacks due to the reluctance of some companies to say they are victims of cyber incidents in the fear of losing credibility and damaging reputation. There are also attacks that are partially invisible, i.e. detectable only with a long delay.

The dg of the Acn however anticipated that it is ready to report all known attacks to Copasir, in view of the traditional start-of-term hearing.

Cybersecurity affects everyone

Frattasi also recalled the attack that hit the Lazio health service and the most recent problems for some public mobility operators, such as Atm and Atac, underlining the danger that any sensitive data such as health data can be ‘exfiltrated’ and widespread.

Cybersecurity doesn’t just mean cybercrime, Frattasi continued, but it is a transversal concept that applies to every human activity and to civil servicesfrom the banking sector to the health or transport sector with ”serious privacy risks”.

For this, indicated the head of the Acn, cybersecurity ”must create a national ecosystem in which all the subjects are able to guarantee activities so that no one belonging to the ecosystem can suffer cyber attacks”.

The role of young people and training

Finally, the general manager highlighted the role of training stating that “cybersecurity affects all of us and it’s important to remember how many attacks take advantage of human weakness.”

The National Cybersecurity Agency, concluded Frattasi, “counts on young people and wants to invest in the future, young people are here, they are the present-future and our hope that this present will be as rosy as possible”. It is necessary, said the CEO of the Acn, ”bringing the world of security together with the business world (…). The secret is the mutual relationship. We can only do something good together.”

