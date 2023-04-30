What foods do the human brain need? – Sanremonews.it

We know that food is the means by which we supply our body with energy, it is less known that one of the major “consumers” of this energy is our brain. It feeds mainly on glucose , contained in foods but also synthesized by the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins. The correct supply of oxygen and glucose guarantees both the survival of brain cells (neurons) and the efficiency of mental performance during the day. Indeed theThe glycemic rise that occurs after a meal leads to an improvement in mental performance in the following hours: the merit is of the increase ofacetylcholine, a neurotransmitter essential for memory and learning. A good breakfast, by interrupting overnight fasting and the consequent glycemic drop, helps to have better memorization and cognitive abilities during the morning. While low glycemic levels, typical of those who go, for example to work without breakfast, are connected to a sense of drowsiness, exhaustion and lack of concentration.

However, it is equally essential not to exceed the quantities of sugars (especially simple and refined ones) in order not to get to the opposite problem (hyperglycemia), which negatively affects attention and memorization skills, as well as increasing the risk of serious pathologies. For this reason, it is advisable, during the day:

· Assume carbohydrates for no more than 50% of the calories needed;

· Fundamental to limit simple sugars refined species (cooking sugar, also contained in jams, snacks, creams, sweets, etc.), which must not exceed 10% of the total calories from carbohydrates

Among the best allies of the brain are the “good fats”: they are unsaturated, called essential fats, because they are taken only with food as the body is not able to synthesize them. They are an important component of the outer membranes of neurons. Their adequate intake over time ensures the integrity of the brain membranes and improves the activity of neurotransmitters. They are also linked to a lower risk of contracting several brain pathologies that emerge in old age. In summary, the “good fatty acids” are:

· Pollinators omega 3 mainly contained in fish, such as salmon, mackerel, cod, sardines, tuna, etc.

· Pollinators omega 6 present in nuts, cereals and some types of vegetable oils in particular in monoseeds such as corn, sunflower and peanuts.

· I monounsaturated, contained in large quantities in extra virgin olive oil .

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is very important for the brain, a component of the omega 3 chain which makes up about 30% of the neuronal sheath.

Instead the “bad” fats are i saturated, because they are associated with cholesterol, even if our body also needs them. I’m from animal origin and are mainly present in solid form (for example, in butter) and present in meats, sausages, milk and derivatives, cream, lard and molluscs. But beware, some vegetable oils like palm oil and coconut oil also contain saturated fat. We now know for sure that high consumption of these fats is linked to less cognitive efficiency, as well as causing an increased risk of contracting brain diseases neurological dysfunctions, as well as cardiovascular pathologies and more.

We know what food pleases our tastes. And also which foods make muscles grow or give us more physical energy.

But we know which one Food helps our brain carry out its daily functions and allows him to resist aging and degenerative diseases?

The teacher. Lisa Mosconineuroscientist of Italian origins and director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College/NewYork, has published a valuable essay: “Feeding the brain – All the foods that make you smarter” in which he illustrates, referring to current studies, which foods are good for the brain.

The good news is that they are all readily available foods. The bad news is that, even if they are present in our diet, we often neglect them, preferring refined foods. Yet it takes very little, according to Mosconi to give the brain the necessary nourishment…

THE BRAIN IS THIRST. The first essential element for our brain is thewater. “80% of the content of our brain is made up of water,” explains Mosconi. “Every chemical reaction that takes place in the brain needs it, including energy production in the brain.” No water, no energy. A minimal loss of water, such as a 3-4% decrease, can cause neurological symptoms such as confused, foggy mind, fatigue, dizziness. Not only that, brain imaging studies have shown that mild (subclinical) dehydration causes the brain to shrink and lose volume. That’s why we need to drink a lot for our brain.” The typical 8 glasses (1.5 liters) per day is a good start. THE GLUCOSE which we have already mentioned, it is the substrate of many neurotransmitters (the chemical messengers of our brain), such as the glutamate and the GABA, which are the one switch of all our brain cells. So yes, glucose is good, but only for the brain! However, Mosconi recommends some natural sources of glucose that do not appear as “sugars”: onions, turnips. Il miele and it Maple syrup are more obvious (and excellent) natural sources, as are various fruits such as i kiwis, grapes and dates. But there is also “nature’s candy”, beetroot. Just one small beetroot contains 31% of all the glucose needed for the day.”

THE FISH , according to nutritional guidelines, should be taken at least three times a week year-round. Let’s eat it all the more in the summer (better grilled or baked) for its polyunsaturated fatty acid content and its high digestibility. Better to choose oily fish, it contains more omega 3 and is cheaper…. WHERE ARE THE OMEGA 3?. Food enthusiasts will find Mosconi’s book a bit obvious. But it has the advantage that each statement refers to accurate scientific research. This is the case, for example, of the role of fish in brain development. As children we were taught that it is important to eat it because it “contains phosphorus”. In reality, the reason why it’s good for our brain is another: «Oily fish from cold seas is the number one food for the brain due to its high content of omega-3 fatty acids, in particular of a specific type called DHA. 70% of the fat that makes up the brain is made up of Omega-3 DHA. This fat comes exclusively from the diet, so we need to consume enough of it on a regular basis. Salmon is an excellent source, as are oily fish, mackerel, sardines and anchovies. Research shows that people whose diet had less than 4 grams of Omega 3s per day had the highest rates brain contraction over time (which obviously non is a positive result), and higher risk of Alzheimer’s. Those whose daily diet included 6 grams or more had healthier and “younger” brains. THE HAPPY INTESTINY. Today we know a lot about the micro biome is that our gut bacteria communicate with our brain cells and affect our mood, depression and anxiety levels, so it’s important to eat foods that support and increase colonies of beneficial bacteria.

Our gut health depends on regular consumption of foods prebiotics and probiotics.

I prebiotics they are literally food for our body’s beneficial bacteria. These foods are particularly rich in a type of carbohydrate called oligosaccharides, which are favorites of the intestinal flora and come from foods that, while not particularly sweet, have a slightly sweet aftertaste, such as onions, asparagus, artichokes, and root vegetables such as carrots and turnips, but also from garlic, bananas, oats and milk.

In addition to prebiotics, our gut bacteria crave foods probiotics. These contain live bacteria which, after reaching the gut, replenish the good bacteria in the microbiome. Probiotics are naturally supplied by fermented and cultured foods, including fermented milk products such as yogurt and kefir and vegetables such as sauerkraut.

So one wonders: is a purely vegan diet healthy?

According to Harvard University vegetarian and vegan diets they may be healthy, but often lack some nutrients. Sometimes they are deficient in protein, calcium, iron and vitamin B12 (important in children for neurodevelopment).

These nutrients are found in eggs and dairy products if you are vegetarian, and from plant sources if you are vegan. So you need to integrate them into your diet.

LONGEVITY DIETS. In Feed the brainthe researcher examines the healthiest diets in the world, from Mediterranean diet at the dieta di Okinawa looking for things they have in common.

Well, regardless of the differences it turned out that they are all nutrient-dense diets that are at least 80% plant-based (vegetarian).

«For each of these diets, the regular consumption of wild and fresh vegetables is integral», says Mosconi. “These veggies are packed with an arsenal of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that brain cells need to stay healthy and communicative. Fresh fruit, picked ripe from the trees, is an excellent source of natural sweetness while also curbing cravings for refined sugars.

Nuts and seeds are another staple of many centenarian communities, as are local whole grains, beans and starches, which provide a slow release of brain-supporting carbohydrates and fiber. reducing the glycemic load of the meal, avoiding sugar spikes and swings . In particular, sweet potatoes are major recurring items in the diets of long-lived populations.

Ma it’s not just what you eat that makes the difference. Another important lesson is that it’s not just about what you eat, it’s also about what you don’t eat.

“All the diets that studies and research link to longevity are characterized by a very low, almost rare, consumption of red meat, refined sugar and dairy products”.

prof. George Bottani

Disclaimer:

All the articles written by the undersigned make use of the major sites and documents based on evidence, where necessary the source of the news will be mentioned: they DO NOT replace the healthcare chain of control and diagnosis of all the figures in charge, such as doctors. Only a doctor can make the diagnosis and prepare a treatment plan .

Sources may be out of date and in the state of the art there may be improved treatments, diagnoses and pathways compared to the article.

Images, logos or content are the property of whoever created them, whoever is portrayed in the photos has given their implicit consent to the publication.

The people interviewed speak in a personal capacity, so they assume complete responsibility for the statement and the contents.

The undersigned and Sanremonews in this case are not responsible.

The Nurse is a graduate health professional whose task is the administration of care, symptom control and the culture of Health Education.

Robert Poplar