On the evening of February 28, GAC Honda HATCHBACK was officially launched.The new car has launched a total of 6 models of 1.5T fuel version (240TURBO) and 2.0L e:HEV version, with a price range of 139,900 to 182,900 yuan.Among them, the fuel version also provides an exclusive manual transmission version. The new car is positioned as a compact sedan and is a sister model of the classic evergreen Civic Hatchback (parameter|inquiry) of the 150,000-class sports family sedan.

GAC Honda Model (Parameter|Inquiry) HATCHBACK official guide price car model Price (10,000 yuan) 240TURBO exclusive MT version 13.99 240TURBO trendy version 14.89 240TURBO Magic Night·Deluxe Edition 15.89 240TURBO Magic Night·Exclusive Edition 17.19 e:HEV sharp leading trend version 16.99 e:HEV Sharp Deluxe Edition 18.29

At the press conference, INTEGRA LABEL fashion brand was released for the first time, including: Tilting Trendy Season (Fashion Outfit), Smart Drive Pioneer Season (Technological Trendy Products), Urban Unlimited Season (Sports Equipment), and the products will be launched in succession .

New car highlights

· 1.5T fuel version with manual transmission

· 2.0L e:HEV hybrid system optional

· Honda CONNECT 3.0 system

· Honda SENSING safety super-sensing system

New car introduction

HATCHBACK continues the design of the sedan version in terms of appearance design, and the shape of the hatchback version is closer to Type-R, and it also has a more sporty body posture. In terms of body size, only the length of the car has been slightly shortened, and the rest remains unchanged at 4563×1802×1415mm, and the wheelbase is 2735mm. Celestial blue, fiery yellow, and emerald blue are the unique colors of the style, which are clearly distinguished from the Civic, and the two-color body is still available for choice.

The focus of the new car is on the rear. After the redesign of the stylish HATCHBACK, the rear adopts a hatchback shape, and the overall visual effect is more compact. The penetrating taillights play a role in widening the vision. The pilot lights at the bottom are also inherited from motorsports. . The ducktail design brings better aerodynamic performance and also enhances the visual impact of the vehicle.

The interior design of HATCHBACK is also consistent with the sedan version, showing a very youthful design style. The black high-gloss brushed material center console, through-type honeycomb-shaped air-conditioning outlets and floating screens and other family-style designs present a young and delicate side. The space layout continues Honda’s MM concept of “larger passenger space and smaller mechanical space”, providing passengers with a more spacious seating space.

HATCHBACK offers two power systems to choose from, namely 1.5T fuel engine and 2.0L e:HEV hybrid system. Among them, the 1.5T model can be equipped with a CVT gearbox or a 6MT gearbox, with a maximum power of 134kW and a peak torque of 240Nm. The 2.0L e:HEV model uses the fourth-generation i-MMD hybrid system with a maximum power of 135kW, which is almost the same as the 1.5T engine, but the total torque reaches 315Nm. In the hybrid mode of gasoline and electricity, the comprehensive fuel consumption of HATCHBACKWLTC is only 4.5L per 100 kilometers.

Intelligence is not outdated

In terms of intelligence, the multimedia system in the car uses a 9-inch screen, equipped with Honda CONNECT 3.0 system, voice assistant, online navigation, parking lot payment and car home interconnection and other functions, which do not lag behind the technological sense of the mainstream market.

In terms of active safety, Honda SENSING safety super-sensing system is still not absent, including ACC active cruise control system (with LSF low-speed vehicle following system), CMBS collision mitigation braking system, LKAS lane keeping assist system, TSR traffic sign intelligent recognition, RDM lane departure suppression system, TJA traffic jam assist system, CTM rear view dynamic reminder system, BSI blind spot monitoring system.

Analysis of Competitiveness

In the current compact hatchback fuel vehicle market, all the best-selling models are once powerful players. In addition to facing its own brother Civic HATCHBACK, its main competitors are Volkswagen Golf (parameter|inquiry) and Ford Focus (parameter|inquiry). Compared with competing products, Xingge HATCHBACK has a longer wheelbase, and the 1.5T fuel version has certain advantages in terms of parameters. Compared with competing products DSG and 6AT, the CVT gearbox is more smooth but less exciting. At the same time, Xingge HATCHBACK also provides a hybrid version, which is superior to its rivals in terms of fuel economy and driving quietness. In addition, the launch of the stylish HATCHBACK manual transmission model is very precious for niche control enthusiasts.

Summary of the full text: Civic and the stylish HATCHBACK models are one of the leading stars of the Honda brand sports models. It is more in line with the fuel consumption level of household use, making this car a unique Type-R spiritual totem in the hearts of ordinary consumers. Manual transmission and hybrid models will be the ace in the hands of Xingge HATCHBACK.

