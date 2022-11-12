Home Business 12 times the profit of selling cars, BYD revealed that Tesla will cut prices in China: Model 3 bargains for 219,900 – yqqlm
12 times the profit of selling cars, BYD revealed that Tesla will cut prices in China: Model 3 bargains for 219,900 – yqqlm

Not long ago, Tesla officially announced that the domestic Tesla Model 3 and Modei Y models sold in mainland China will be sold at a reduced price. Depending on the specific model, the price drop was maintained at between 10,000 and 20,000, which subsequently sparked heated discussions among many consumers. However, CNMO has learned that Tesla may also make a round of price adjustments.

Recently, a blogger said that Tesla will make a price adjustment in the future. After this round of price adjustments, the price of the Model 3 rear-wheel drive version has dropped to 219,900 yuan, and the Model Y rear-wheel drive version has dropped to 249,900 yuan.

For reference, at the end of October, Tesla adjusted the price of the Model 3 rear-drive version at 265,900 yuan and the Model Y rear-drive version at 288,900 yuan. It is not difficult to see from the selling price that if Tesla decides to adjust the selling price this time, it is definitely an excellent time to buy Tesla cars.

On the one hand, the price of domestic new energy vehicles has risen, and on the other hand, Tesla has lowered the price one after another, and the market structure of new energy vehicles has become confusing. It is worth mentioning that, according to previous reports,The profit of Tesla vehicles is 6.2W, which is 12 times that of BYD.

So for Tesla, there is still plenty of room for price cuts. In addition, due to the increasing production capacity of Tesla in the Chinese market and sufficient supply, it is reasonable to reduce the price to increase sales. It is not known whether Tesla’s move will affect other domestic automakers.

12 times the profit of selling cars, BYD exposes that Tesla will cut prices in China: Model 3 bargains for 219,900

