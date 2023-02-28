Have a healthy and balanced diet is really very important: to control body weight, to improve our mental well-being, but above all to avoid having excess cholesterol, very harmful to our arteries. In this regard, in this short article we’re going to find out which fish lowers cholesterol.

What is fish that lowers cholesterol

As we have already mentioned above, excess cholesterol can be a source of problems for our body. This is why it is always advisable to have correct eating habits, as well as a healthy lifestyle.

In particular, fish is a truly excellent food for our body; think that the first studies on its benefits on the heart were based on Inuit populationwhich populates Greenland and has a very rich diet of fish products.

What was the result? Simple, this population had a very low incidence of heart disease.

But that’s not all, since further research has confirmed what had previously emerged with the Inuit: those who eat fish in the correct quantities have a much lower cardiovascular risk of those who do not consume this food regularly.

This because fish has a benevolent effect on our heart and on blood vessels thanks to its increased content of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. For this reason, it is advisable to consume a portion of fish at least once a weekso as to significantly reduce the cardiovascular risk.

Before we proceed with our article and find out the ranking of the best fish that lowers cholesterol, we have to emphasize once again the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Let’s take a very trivial example: eating fish once or twice a week does not lower cardiovascular risk if you smoke a pack of cigarettes a day!

The ranking

The omega-3 fatty acids, DHA and EPA, bring many benefits to our body and, in particular, to the heart, above all thanks to their targeted action on the cholesterol and triglyceride values ​​in the blood.

As? I’ll explain it to you right away: fatty acids significantly reduce the level of triglycerides and increase HDL, commonly known as “good cholesterol”, but that’s not all, because:

• increase vasodilation

• limit inflammation

• reduce blood pressure

• decrease the risk of arrhythmia

• reduce platelet aggregation

But let’s get back to us, how much and which fish should we eat a week to avoid cardiovascular risks and/or damage? Experts advise to consume at least two or three portions of fish a weekeach of at least 100 grams, even if it all depends on the metabolism or weight, in short, a diet is needed to this.

In any case, the absolute best fish to consume are:

It is certainly to be preferred steamed, baked, or grilled. Be careful, though, because many people with “pesce” also mean i shellfish: This is wrong! Shellfish, in fact, increase cholesterol, so it would be better reduce the consumption of prawns, scampi, lobsters, lobsters, as well as molluscs.

Instead, they should avoid fish roe, such as bottarga or caviar, because they are very rich in cholesterol. Finally, it seems needless to say, but also the fried fish is not a friend of cholesterol, indeed!

Advice

We have just seen which fish lowers cholesterol, let us now remember that before starting a new food plan by overturning the previous one, remove or add food from your diet or resort to do-it-yourself it is always advisable to seek advice from your doctor or a doctor expert in nutrition. This is very important to avoid further health problems.

