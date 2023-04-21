“Yes, the flight was a success.”

After the explosion, damage sums of three to ten billion dollars circulated, which the explosion is said to have caused. But that would be an expensive “success”.

You have to be very careful with such numbers. I think it’s massively exaggerated, even though I don’t know SpaceX’s cost structures. In my opinion, what was circulating yesterday was more the total costs that have accumulated so far through the development of the Starship rocket, including the necessary ground and operating systems. And they aren’t lost just because a rocket exploded. If, which I hope not, the project were stopped now, the investments would have to be written off. But as long as the colleagues learn from the flight and can improve the system for the next attempt, it’s just learning the hard way. SpaceX can make up for this later with commercial flights when everything is working smoothly.