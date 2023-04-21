Home » “Yes, the flight was a success.”
Business

“Yes, the flight was a success.”

by admin
“Yes, the flight was a success.”

After the explosion, damage sums of three to ten billion dollars circulated, which the explosion is said to have caused. But that would be an expensive “success”.
You have to be very careful with such numbers. I think it’s massively exaggerated, even though I don’t know SpaceX’s cost structures. In my opinion, what was circulating yesterday was more the total costs that have accumulated so far through the development of the Starship rocket, including the necessary ground and operating systems. And they aren’t lost just because a rocket exploded. If, which I hope not, the project were stopped now, the investments would have to be written off. But as long as the colleagues learn from the flight and can improve the system for the next attempt, it’s just learning the hard way. SpaceX can make up for this later with commercial flights when everything is working smoothly.

See also  Flashpoints - Baerbock calls on Russia to stop mining agricultural land in Ukraine

You may also like

The national economy has stabilized and rebounded, and...

Loans “Buy now, pay later” – “Swiss people...

Rome is still without a Prefect: Gualtieri and...

Online platform Mytheresa wants to offer customers the...

Bes report, dramatic data on female employment. The...

The era of easy money is coming to...

Heat pumps: Delivery time of up to twelve...

Rome, peeing is an impossible mission: third world...

After CS takeover by UBS – lawsuits against...

Banco BPM: title accelerates to +3%, rumors about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy