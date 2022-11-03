© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing.com – On Tuesday, as the market was waiting for further measures from the Federal Reserve, investors were generally in a wait-and-see situation. Among them, US stocks fell for two consecutive days, while the US dollar and US bond yields fell from highs, gold prices took the opportunity to rise, and oil prices also gained support.

On Wednesday, there will be the release of the so-called “small non-farm payroll” data, as well as Markit manufacturing PMI data for October in the euro zone, Germany and France.

At 02:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, the Federal Reserve’s FOMC will release its interest rate decision and policy statement, followed by Fed Chairman Powell’s monetary policy press conference.

European and American stock markets

U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as data on U.S. job vacancies unexpectedly increased, while upward pressure on wages may intensify, which could make the Federal Reserve more aggressive in raising interest rates.

In terms of data, the U.S. Labor Department showed that job openings rose to 10.717 million in September from a revised 10.28 million in August, far exceeding the 9.8 million expected by economists.

The JPMorgan Chase trading team pointed out that the Fed is more likely to be this week, and Powell’s stance is hawkish, and it is believed that U.S. bond interest rates will not rise sharply because of this, and the benchmark index is expected to fall between 1% and 0.5%.

As of the close of the U.S. stock market, it fell 0.24% to 32,653 points; it fell 0.41% to 3856 points; it fell 0.89% to 10,890 points.

In terms of individual stocks, US chip maker AMD (NASDAQ: ) announced that in the third quarter ended September 24, profit fell 93% year-on-year to US$66 million; adjusted profit per share was 67 cents, lower than market expectations of 68 US dollars cents; revenue rose 29 percent to $5.57 billion, missing consensus estimates of $5.62 billion. After the news was exposed, the company’s stock price rose by more than 4% during the extended trading hours after the market, and the market closed weak throughout the day.

In addition, U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: ) announced that for the third quarter ended September, adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, beating market expectations of $1.97; revenue rose 2% to $6.94 billion , beat market expectations of $6.91 billion.

Short-term rental platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ) announced that in the third quarter ended September, profit rose 45.6% year-on-year to US$1.21 billion; earnings per share were US$1.79; revenue rose 28.9% to US$2.88 billion, beating market expectations of 28.4 One hundred million U.S. dollars. After the news was exposed, the company’s stock price fell by more than 7% in the extended trading hours after the market, and closed up 2% for the whole day.

In addition, Uber (NYSE: ), an online car-hailing platform, announced that its loss narrowed to US$1.206 billion in the third quarter ended September, compared with a loss of 2.424 billion yuan in the same period last year; the loss per share during the period was 0.61 yuan, higher than market expectations. 0.22 yuan; revenue rose 72% to 8.343 billion yuan, compared with market expectations of 8.12 billion yuan. After the news came to light, Uber’s shares rose as much as 16.67% on Tuesday, the biggest immediate rise since August.

In terms of technology stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.75% and was the worst performing Dow component, once falling below the $150 level, Microsoft (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.71%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) fell more than 4%; Amazon (NASDAQ: ) fell 5.52%, closing with a market value of less than $1 trillion, the first time since April 2020; Tesla’s (NASDAQ: ) electric truck Cybertruck is reported to be mass-produced by the end of 2023, and the stock price once soared more than 4 %, evaporating most of the gains at the close.

European stocks closed up 0.58% at 414 points; closed at 13338 points, up 0.64% or 85 points; closed at 6328 points, rebounded 0.98% or 61 points; closed at 7186 points, up 1.29% or 91 points.

Asian stock markets

A shares: closed at 2969 points, up 75 points or 2.62%, with a turnover of 431.016 billion yuan; closed at an all-day high, closed at 10734 points, up 337 points or 3.24%, with a turnover of 546.531 billion yuan; reported 2337 points, up 72 points or 3.2%.

Hong Kong stocks: As of the closing market, the gain shrunk to 768 points and closed at 15455 points, with 10 antennas gaining and losing again; closing up 271 points (5.5%) to 5209 points; a big rebound, rising 222 points (7.8%) to close at 3075 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, it closed up $1.84, or 1.98%, at $94.65 a barrel; it closed up $1.84, or 2.12%, at $88.37 a barrel.

In the gold market, the U.S. labor market data was good, the U.S. exchange rate was weak, and the international gold price rebounded, ending the losing streak in the past three trading days. In addition, the amount of gold purchased by central banks around the world hit a record high last quarter. It closed up $9, or 0.6%, at $1,649.7 an ounce; it rebounded 0.89% to close at $1,648.1 an ounce.

Foreign exchange market

In the currency market, the market is waiting for the results of the interest rate meeting announced by the authorities on Wednesday. The dollar exchange rate fell slightly, trading around 111.49, and it still fell slightly in early Asian trading on Wednesday.

In addition, plagued by high inflation, it closed down 0.05% at 0.9873. It rose 0.1% to $1.1479. The Bank of England held interest rates on Thursday, and the market expected a rate hike of 0.75%.

It’s also important to note that the RBA held on to a modest 25 basis point rate hike even as inflation hit a 32-year high in the third quarter, after falling earlier on Tuesday. The Australian dollar was last down 0.05% at 0.6393 on Tuesday.

