Yuncheng Achieves Largest Cross-Border E-Commerce Business with China-Europe Train: More than 5 Million Yuan of Canned Products Sent to Madrid

More than 5 million yuan worth of canned products were exported from Yuncheng to Madrid through the China-Europe train, marking the largest cross-border e-commerce business in the city. The export was carried out by Wanrong County Jietong Trading, exporting a variety of products including pears and sweet peppers. The shipment accounted for 40% of the total export goods on the train.

The person in charge of Jietong Company stated that their export products mainly consisted of 4 TEUs of canned pears, 18 TEUs of canned bell peppers, and hundreds of boxes of canned asparagus. The company has experienced impressive growth in its export volume, reaching 25.66 million yuan in the first half of this year, a year-on-year increase of 364.69%.

Yuncheng has made significant strides in the construction of a cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone this year. The Yuncheng Commerce Bureau has been actively working towards the development of “six systems and two platforms” in line with the Ministry of Commerce’s plan for “cross-border e-commerce + industrial belt.” Efforts have been made to establish a cross-border e-commerce industry belt and provide front-line services to foreign trade enterprises. Multiple cross-border e-commerce business training sessions have also been conducted to promote the industry’s growth.

Originally a traditional trading company, Jietong Company was encouraged by the Yuncheng City Commerce Bureau to transition into cross-border e-commerce. The bureau provided consistent guidance and services, ensuring a smooth and efficient cross-border transaction process. With the support of Yuncheng Customs, the company was able to complete the cross-border e-commerce registration in just one day. The person in charge of Jietong Company expressed their gratitude for the bureau’s continuous support and assistance.

The successful export of the canned products via the China-Europe train highlights Yuncheng’s advancements in cross-border e-commerce. As the city continues to foster its cross-border e-commerce industry belt, more businesses are expected to thrive and contribute to Yuncheng’s economic growth.