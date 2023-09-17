China Dominates the World Weightlifting Championships with 20 Gold Medals Despite Li Wenwen’s Retirement

World Weightlifting Championships: Li Wenwen Retires due to Injury and China Dominates with 20 Golds, 10 Silvers and 3 Bronzes

Nanjing, September 17th – The 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, concluded yesterday with an unexpected turn of events. Li Wenwen, the women’s weightlifting champion at the Tokyo Olympics, was forced to retire due to an injury during the women’s 87kg and above competition. Despite this setback, the Chinese team emerged victorious, winning a total of 20 gold medals, 10 silvers, and 3 bronzes. Additionally, three Chinese athletes broke five world records during the championship.

Li Wenwen, who also holds the world record for the women’s over 87kg category, sustained an injury during the snatch competition. During her second attempt to lift 130 kilograms, she accidentally broke her right elbow, effectively ending her participation in the event. South Korea’s Park Hye-jung capitalized on Li Wenwen’s absence and clinched three gold medals in this category.

Bi Donghai, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Weightlifting, Wrestling, and Judo Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the Chinese team. He noted that the women’s team, in particular, delivered outstanding results. Donghai stated, “All the athletes who will participate in the Paris Olympics have appeared in this competition, providing us with a better understanding of our opponents at each level. We have also identified areas where our male athletes who did not win gold medals lacked, and we believe that with regular training, we can achieve our goal of winning the championship. This competition has set a path for our future preparations.”

Donghai acknowledged the presence of many young players in the Chinese team who lack experience in comprehensive international competitions. He emphasized the importance of performing well in the upcoming Asian Games to achieve great results. The Chinese team aims to leverage this opportunity to gain valuable experience and showcase their potential.

With their remarkable performance at the World Weightlifting Championships, China has solidified its position as a dominant force in weightlifting. The team’s incredible tally of 20 gold medals, 10 silvers, and 3 bronzes underscores their commitment to excellence and their relentless pursuit of sporting glory.

