Zhonggai's new energy vehicle sector rose, Xiaopeng Motors rose by more than 34% after its performance
On November 30 (Wednesday), Zhonggai’s new energy vehicle sector rose. As of press time, Xiaopeng Motors (XPEV.US) rose by more than 34%.NIO(NIO.US) rose more than 20%,idealAutomobile (LI.US) rose more than 17%. Previously, Xiaopeng Motors’ third-quarter financial report showed that the company’s total revenue reached RMB 6.82 billion (US$960 million), an increase of 19.3% over the same period in 2021; the gross profit margin was 13.5%, an increase of 2.6 percentage points from the second quarter; the net loss RMB 2.38 billion (US$330 million), compared with RMB 2.70 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 12.0% quarter-on-quarter.

