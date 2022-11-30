Original title: A bathrobe of Ouyang Nana brand sells for 988 yuan, and the industry says its cost is about 65 yuan

(Source: Time Weekly)

A pure white bathrobe for 988 yuan, a pure white pajama suit for 988 yuan, and two pairs of pure white socks for 168 yuan… A few days ago, Ouyang Nana launched her own lifestyle brand “nabi”, which is staggeringly expensive. The pricing sparked heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens complained, “Do you know the age group of your fan base? This price is really outrageous.”

On November 28, Xu Qing (pseudonym), a person in charge of a textile factory in Huai’an, Jiangsu, said that polyester fiber, commonly known as polyester, is a relatively cheap fabric. Taking towels and bathrobes as examples, the cost price of towels made of polyester fiber is 0.035 yuan/gram, and the cost price of bathrobes is about 50 yuan/piece.

Xu Qing has opened the factory for 17 years. In addition to making his own brand products, his factory has also taken over IP brands such as Little Yellow Duck and Big Mouth Monkey, and OEM production of some of his own brands. According to him, the process of OEM for a brand is very simple. To add a brand’s LOGO to an existing product, or to design a pattern, is generally to add money according to the design on the basis of the bare price of the product. He did the math. According to the material of nabi bathrobes, the production cost is about 60 yuan/piece, and adding a LOGO is about 65 yuan/piece. Including packaging design and brand authorization, if ordinary brands are sold on e-commerce platforms, according to the market industry, the price of one item will not exceed 300 yuan at most.

Director Xiang Kai, a young Chinese playwright, said that the high pricing of star-created brands is related to the star’s appearance rate and traffic. Celebrities should do a good job in the industry, and relying on fan effect to “make money” is not long-term.

On November 28, the reporter tried to contact Ouyang Nana about the issue of the pricing of her own brand, but she did not receive a reply as of press time.

