Zhuanglang County’s Ecological Terraces: A Green Industry and Economic Success

Title: Ecology Boosts Economic Development as Zhuanglang County Flourishes

Zhuanglang County, located in Pingliang City, has become a shining example of high-quality economic development through its green industry initiatives. The county’s breathtaking Zhuanglang Rice Terraces, resembling magnificent “earth rings,” have served as the backdrop for the remarkable progress being made.

As part of Pingliang City’s “High-Quality Development Research Tour,” a themed interview event was recently conducted in Zhuanglang County to shed light on the secrets behind the county’s successful green development of ecological terraces.

One of the highlights of the tour was the terraced ecological industry development demonstration site in Diaogou Village, Shuiluo Town. The village showcased its organic terraced apple orchards, which covered the mountains and plains in abundance. With heavy apples hanging from the branches, the scene was one of a bountiful harvest.

Yao Sijun, the secretary of the Party Committee of Shuiluo Town, explained the innovative techniques employed in apple cultivation. Through a digital management platform, comprehensive tracking, monitoring, and analysis of soil, water, and humidity are conducted. Measures such as explosion-proof nets, sheds, insecticidal lamps, insect sticky boards, and advanced insect control technologies are implemented to promote green and organic apple farming.

Beyond the apple orchards, Diaogou Village has also made strides in livestock breeding and infrastructure development. The village has established two Pingliang red cattle breeding communities, four pig breeding communities, and a 23-kilometer industrial road network to support the local industry. These efforts have contributed to a more prosperous life for the villagers, with an average annual income surpassing 10,000 yuan per capita.

The large-scale cultivation of apple trees in Zhuanglang County has not only increased the forest coverage rate but also played a vital role in soil and water conservation and ecological protection. Additionally, it has laid a solid foundation for the development of local specialty industries. With a staggering apple area of 650,000 acres, an orchard area of 460,000 acres, and an annual apple output of 618,000 tons, Zhuanglang County boasts a thriving apple industry valued at over 3.7 billion yuan.

Potatoes, often referred to as the “golden eggs” of wealth, are also a prominent feature of Zhuanglang County’s terraces. The county’s potato original seed scientific research and breeding base, situated in Li Nian Village, Shuiluo Town, has embraced intelligent, standardized, green, and industrialized production methods, resulting in flourishing potato seedlings.

The introduction of the domestically advanced virus-free potato original seed “fog culture” production technology has significantly enhanced breeding capabilities. Through this method, time and geographical limitations are overcome, substantially boosting strain production capacity. As a result, the base can annually propagate eight million virus-free bottle seedlings and produce 24 million pills of original seeds.

With its advantageous production area for breeding virus-free potato seeds in the alpine Guanshan Mountain region, Zhuanglang County has become a leading county in Gansu province for breeding virus-free seed potatoes. The county has independently bred seven new potato varieties, including the renowned “Zhuangshu No. 3,” which has been widely adopted across Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and other provinces. The average annual sales of virus-free seed potatoes reach 60,000 tons, providing substantial income for farmers and value for enterprises.

The county’s commitment to terraced fields and advanced seed potato cultivation technology has resulted in a stable potato planting area of over 360,000 acres and a 50,000-acre virus-free seed potato base area. This has driven the development of more than 180 potato distribution organizations and the construction of 922 storage warehouses with a capacity of 60,000 tons.

Zhuanglang County has successfully cultivated and established two provincial key leading potato enterprises, Zhuanglang Hongda and Gansu Xinxi. These enterprises collectively process 400,000 tons of fresh potatoes, producing 65,000 tons of starch and 8,000 tons of potato products annually, with a remarkable annual sales figure of 120 million yuan. The establishment of an industrial system encompassing breeding, production, acquisition, storage, processing, and sales is a testament to the county’s strategic vision.

Throughout this year, Zhuanglang County has prioritized industries, projects, and investment promotion, emphasizing stability and sustainable growth. As a result, the county experienced a 6.1% increase in GDP in the first half of the year, ranking second in Pingliang City. The county also achieved impressive growth rates across 11 economic indicators such as fixed asset investment and secondary industry added value, firmly establishing itself as an economic frontrunner in the region.

Zhuanglang County’s dedication to ecological development, coupled with its focus on sustainable agriculture and innovative cultivation techniques, has transformed the region into a thriving hub of green industry. With its rice terraces, apple orchards, and potato farms, Zhuanglang County continues to demonstrate how economic prosperity and environmental conservation can go hand in hand.

