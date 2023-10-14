Actor Ahn Jae-hong to Star in Netflix’s New Drama ‘Chicken Nuggets’ Reuniting with Director Lee Byung-hun

Ahn Jae-hong Set to Star in Netflix’s New Drama “Chicken Nuggets”

China Entertainment Network News – According to Korean media reports, popular actor Ahn Jae-hong is expected to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming drama “Chicken Nuggets” and collaborate once again with director Lee Byung-hun.

The highly anticipated drama, “Chicken Nuggets,” has been generating a lot of buzz as it enters its preparatory phase. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the cast, and an insider has revealed that Ahn Jae-hong has received an invitation to star in the series. He is anticipated to take on an important role in the show, marking his second collaboration with director Lee Byung-hun.

Adapted from the webcomic of the same name, “Chicken Nuggets” is a thrilling and comedic drama that revolves around death, disappearance, and hidden secrets. It tells the story of a company president’s daughter who tragically passes away on the job, due to an unexpected event. The plot takes a hilarious and nonsensical turn as the daughter is transformed into fried chicken nuggets. Ahn Jae-hong will portray the character of Gao Baekjong, a company intern who harbors feelings for the president’s daughter, Miner. Determined to restore her back to her original form, Gao Baekjong embarks on a funny and outlandish journey. Joining Ahn Jae-hong, actor Ryu Seung-ryong has also been confirmed to star in the drama.

“Chicken Nuggets” will be directed and written by the talented Lee Byung-hun, known for his work on films such as “Extreme Job” and “Mole Physique.” Filming is set to begin in November, and fans can expect an exciting and entertaining series.

With Ahn Jae-hong’s proven acting abilities and the creative genius of director Lee Byung-hun, “Chicken Nuggets” promises to deliver a unique and captivating viewing experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling drama.

