10 species of hanging plants ideal for apartments

Plants ceilings are a charming and practical option for adding a touch of nature and life to apartment spaces. With the growing trend towards compact homes and limited spaces, having hanging plants is a smart way to create a warm and green decor in any home.

Second Luciano Zanardo, landscaper and owner of @zanardopaisagismo office, hanging plants generally require simple care. “Watering every other day, three times a week, and hydrating the leaves with a spray bottle is enough to keep them beautiful all the time”, advises the professional.

According to the landscaper, if these species are on a shelf or hanging, the most practical way to water them is to bring them down, water abundantly, let the water drain and then put them back in place. “Watering on top of a ladder, in addition to being dangerous, may not be interesting, as excess water may drip onto the floor”, he warns.

Abaixo, Luciano Zanardo list 10 species of hanging plants which are perfect for apartments and small spaces. Check out:

1) Jiboia (Epipremnum aureum)

Epipremnum aureum (y.nasx/Unsplash)

Also known as pothos or devil’s ivy, the boa constrictor is a popular and versatile plant. Its leaves have a bright green tone and can be variegated, showing yellowish or white spots, which makes it visually attractive. The boa constrictor is easy to care for and can adapt to different lighting levels, making it suitable for both well-lit areas and dimly lit spaces. It is a fast growing plant and can be grown in pots or as a hanging plant.

2) Lipstick Plant (Aeschynanthus radicans)

Planta Batom (Aeschynanthus radicans) (Pannarai Nak-im/Getty Images)

This plant is nicknamed the “lipstick plant” due to the peculiar shape of the red flowers that resemble an open lipstick. It belongs to the Gesneriaceae family and is native to Southeast Asia. The lipstick plant is ideal for growing in hanging baskets as its stems drop gracefully and its flowers bring vibrant color to the room. To keep it healthy, it’s important to provide a place with indirect light and moderate watering.

3) Flower of May (Schlumbergera truncata)

Mayflower (Schlumbergera truncata) (Kasia Derenda/Unsplash)

Also known as the Christmas cactus, the May flower is a succulent plant native to Brazil. It is popular for its stunning flowers that appear in late autumn and early winter. The flowers can be white, pink, red or yellow, depending on the variety. Mayflower is an easy-to-grow indoor plant that requires indirect light and well-draining soil.

4) Peperomia (Peperomia spp.)

Peperomias are small to medium sized tropical plants characterized by their attractive and variegated leaves. They come in many shapes and colors, from heart-shaped leaves to variegated or uniquely patterned leaves. Peperomia are ideal for indoor settings, especially those with medium to low light, making them great choices for apartment spaces.

5) Rhipsalis (Rhipsalis spp.)

Rhipsalis (Rhipsalis spp.) (Julia Smklv/Unsplash)

Belonging to the cactus family, rhipsalis are pendant plants, also known as basket cacti. They have an exotic appearance and are very adaptable to indoor environments. Rhipsalis have cylindrical or flattened leaves, and some varieties can produce white or yellowish flowers. These plants require indirect light and moderate watering.

6) American Fern (Nephrolepis elevated)

This is a fern variety, a classic hanging plant that adds a touch of elegance to any room. The American fern has delicate, leafy green leaves that create a lush look. It thrives in places with high humidity and indirect light.

7) Succulent Pearl Necklace (Senecio rowleyanus)

This succulent is known for its long, drooping stems that resemble a string of pearls. The small green spheres are actually water-filled leaves, allowing the plant to survive in dry conditions. The succulent string of pearls is an excellent choice for hanging spaces, such as high shelves or brackets, and should be placed in places with indirect light.

8) Purple lambari (Tradescantia pallida)

Also called purple ragweed, the purple lambari is a pending plant with purple and shiny leaves. It is widely used for ornamental purposes in hanging gardens and vases on balconies. The purple lambari prefers places with indirect light and slightly moist soil.

9) Money in Penca (Callisia crawling)

This succulent plant is popularly known as bunch money due to its pendent stems with small, round leaves, which resemble coins. It is an easy plant to grow and proliferate, making it a great option to hang in hanging baskets or vases. It requires indirect light and does not like direct sun.

10) English Hera (Ivy helix)

Hera Inglesa (Hedera helix) (Volkan Kaçmaz/Unsplash)

English ivy is a fast growing climbing plant and is often used to cover walls, fences and supports in outdoor gardens. However, it can also be grown in pots and hanging baskets, where its dangling stems will create a cascading effect. English ivy is an evergreen plant that adapts well to a variety of light conditions.

When choosing hanging plants for your apartment, it is important to take into account the light conditions, humidity and ease of maintenance of each species. In addition, it is recommended to check that the plants you choose are safe for pets, if you have any. With the right selection, these hanging plants will bring life, freshness and a bit of nature into your home, making it an even more pleasant place to live.

