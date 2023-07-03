Home » 13RAVO releases MV for ‘King’ | Niche Music
Entertainment

13RAVO releases MV for ‘King’ | Niche Music

by admin
13RAVO releases MV for ‘King’ | Niche Music

13RAVO, an alternative rock artist based in Pensacola, Florida, released the music video for his new single ‘King’ released on June 30th from Light Post Sound, LLC!

Directed by Brad Nayman, Drake Woodall.

13RAVO is a solo project by music supervisor/sound designer Brad Nayman.

As mentioned above, as a musician, he produces music for advertisements, movies, television, museums, and games. I have an award.

His hometown is Chicago, and he has a deep connection with the local music scene.In this single, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya (NNAMDÏ), Nick Levine (Jodi, Pinegrove), Sabrina Tabby (ATLYS) participated in the performance, and Mike Butler (Mike Butler) mixed and mastered. Phoebe Bridgers, Diet Cig).

The first time I listened to it, I thought it was emo, and I liked it because it sounded like Jimmy Eat World‘s album songs. song.

King
13 RAVO
Light Post Sound

Posted on 2023.07.01

See also  Loyalty pays. So Locauto "pushes" the rental

You may also like

Zhi Dao·Entertainment—Exhibition of Six Artists of China National...

Journalist Tatiana Ortiz Welcomes Former Telemundo Co-Worker Cristina...

Something pink Daphne the dress

PAN YUEMING STUNS ON THE COVER OF ‘THE...

predictions for love, health and work for each...

New images of violence in a nightclub in...

Adamari Lopez Stuns in Neon Bikini, Revealing Her...

Controversy Surrounding #MeToo Incident and Drug Party Allegations...

Check the results of the draw on July...

EXO Releases Catchy New Title Song “Cream Soda”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy