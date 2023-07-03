13RAVO releases MV for ‘King’ | Niche Music

13RAVO, an alternative rock artist based in Pensacola, Florida, released the music video for his new single ‘King’ released on June 30th from Light Post Sound, LLC!

Directed by Brad Nayman, Drake Woodall.

13RAVO is a solo project by music supervisor/sound designer Brad Nayman.

As mentioned above, as a musician, he produces music for advertisements, movies, television, museums, and games. I have an award.

His hometown is Chicago, and he has a deep connection with the local music scene.In this single, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya (NNAMDÏ), Nick Levine (Jodi, Pinegrove), Sabrina Tabby (ATLYS) participated in the performance, and Mike Butler (Mike Butler) mixed and mastered. Phoebe Bridgers, Diet Cig).

The first time I listened to it, I thought it was emo, and I liked it because it sounded like Jimmy Eat World‘s album songs. song.

King

13 RAVO

Light Post Sound

Posted on 2023.07.01

