Realme C53 arrives in Italy: here are the specifications and price …

Realmthe fastest growing smartphone brand in the world, has just released realme C53. It is the first smartphone with 33W charging under 200 euros, with 12GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of memory, 50MP AI camera and a thickness of 7.49mm, the thinnest in the segment and in the brand’s C series. Consequently, the new C53 offers an all-round user experience at a competitive price: in fact, it starts at €179.99 for the 6GB+128GB version, available from Euronics, Unieuro, Expert, MediaWorld, Trony, Tim and Wind.

Realme C53 is getting noticed thanks to its qualities

With more than 4 million users in Europe, realme C series is getting noticed thanks to features such as camera, storage, fast charging and design. As the start of the C-series strategic upgrades, realme C55 is currently realme’s best seller in Europa surpassing the record of all previously announced realme C-series products. In the same segment, if you compare the sales of the realme 8 to that of the C55, you can see a 300% growth in terms of daily sales. With the new realme C53, the brand continues to focus on theme of “Champions”once again redefining what an entry-level phone can be.

A first-in-class 33W fast-charging smartphone with three industry-leading features

To facilitate the daily experience of all users, realme C53 intends to end the era of slow charging by offering the first charging of the 33W’s SUPERVOOC segment. The high voltage, low current technology takes only 31 minutes to reach 50% charge. Compared to its 10W predecessor, the C33, the C53 has increased its charging speed by 100%. With a powerful 5000mAh battery, C53 offers worry-free charging performance to enhance your daily using experience.

realme C53 is powered by chipset octa-core T612 and is paired with a Dynamic RAM up to 12GB and 128GB ROM, the largest in the segment. Thanks to the DRE dynamic RAM expansion technology, realme C53 can expand the 6GB RAM, up to an additional 6GB to enjoy an experience similar to that of 12GB, ensuring maximum fluency. In addition, C53 supports 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card simultaneously, allowing you to expand storage up to 2TB.

C53 is equipped with a 50MP camera, high-level 6.74” 90Hz full screen and Mini Capsule

As for the camera rear, the C53 features a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens flanked by a B&W lens with an f/3.0 aperture. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Furthermore, the C53 allows users to create innovative images in their preferred style thanks to a wide range of functions.

The front of the C53 is designed around one 6.74″ screen at 90Hz with a high peak brightness level of 450 nits and a mini-drop notch on the top, for a more comfortable viewing experience. This time realme built its first Android Mini Capsule on realme C53, which intelligently adjusts to the display and wraps around the front mini-camera for notifications.

The Mini Capsule it is able to show different colors according to the three different states of the battery: fully charged, charging and low, respectively in green, blue and red. In addition, users will be able to experience two more functions of data usage and step statistics via OTA update. In terms of further release, realme has confirmed that the Mini Capsule will be available for all C-series products this year.

In addition, realme C53 is equipped with a UltraBoom speaker at 150%, a fast-side fingerprint sensor and a multifunctional NFC. To provide users with a long-lasting wearing experience, realme C53 adheres to rigorous testing to deliver premium quality.

