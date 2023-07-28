17 ideas for using rugs throughout the house

Whether in bedrooms, living rooms or even gardens, rugs create thermal comfort, warmth and, of course, add an extra touch to the decor of any space. At CASACOR SP 2023, professionals created new and exclusive models, used different materials – such as sustainable PET bottle threads – and created creative compositions to dress the floor. Check below some environments where the rug made all the difference.

Ricardo Abreu – Coral House

Ricardo Abreu – Casa Coral. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Renato Navarro/CASACOR)

Designed by the architect Ricardo Abreu in partnership with by Kamy Verdea urban collection portrays the chaotic and diverse urban scene in São Paulo, mixing colors, materials, textures and reliefs. The collection premiered at CASACOR SP 2022 and, in this edition, it gains two new pieces, created exclusively for the 2023 show: Paraisópolis and Tiete.

Juliana Cascaes – Living Alma Brasileira

Juliana Cascaes – Living Alma Brasileira. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Favaro Jr/CASACOR)

The rug chosen to embrace the environment Living Alma Brasileiraof Juliana Cascaesit was the Layers 4creation of Menini Nicola to the Tapetah: almost 10 meters long and 7 meters wide, the piece is made in boucle.

Cilene Lupi – A home to press pause

Cilene Lupi – A home to press pause. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

In the living room, the rug in the center, designed by Cilene Lupi and developed by Maiori House, a seat springs organically from the floor, evolving the premise of “sitting on the floor”. The piece is part of the new collection Structurewhich is inspired by the tradition, quality, elegance and avant-garde of Italian weaving.

Isabella Nalon Architecture and Interiors – Refúgio Conecta

Isabella Nalon Architecture and Interiors – Refugio Conecta. Project by CASACOR São Paulo 2023. In the photo, living room with L-shaped sofa, plants, table and rug. (Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

The porcelain floor is covered with a handloom rug, made from PET bottle yarn and jute, which provides a soft touch. From the Ariadnebrand yes Via Star.

Leo Shehtman – Memories

Leo Shehtman – Memories. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Adriano Pacelli/CASACOR)

Organic shapes are still on the rise and, applied to carpets, result in light and relaxed pieces, like the Nylon Design Sheh 1, which covers the living room floor signed by Léo Shehtman. The architect designed and chose the colors of this rug, custom-made by by Kamaentirely in nylon.

Cristiane Pepe, Maria Clara Marback and Ecatherina Brasileiro – Ares da Terra

Cristiane Pepe, Maria Clara Marback and Ecatherina Brasileiro – Ares da Terra. (André Mortatti/CASACOR)

A Tapetah customized a rug Splash 2 tailored for the environment Cristiane Pepe, Maria Clara Marback and Ecatherina Brasileiro, in colors and format desired by the architects. Produced in bouclê fabric, it is a piece with a sublimated print and an organic contour.

Carla Felippi – House in Mykonos | MYK

– (Favaro Jr/CASACOR)

To compose the space, carla felippi specified four units from a launch of Maiori House – the model White Sandfrom the collection Chunky. The term, which in Hindi means “strong”, highlights the characteristics of the product, which is made up of recycled PET bottle fiber. The rug features dense, full-bodied yarns that create a bold texture that blooms underfoot, like a sweater.

Ricardo Caminada and Tota Penteado – Cabana Ri.To

Ricardo Caminada and Tota Penteado – Cabana Ri.To. (Henrique Padilha/CASACOR)

Made on a manual loom and recycled PET threads, the rug Boipeba and Ariadne by Via Starin ice color, adds simplicity and, at the same time, sophistication to Cabana RI.TO at CASACOR São Paulo 2023.

Anna Yuri and Jefferson Anthero – Danger Store

Anna Yuri and Jefferson Anthero – Danger Store. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Disclosure/CASACOR) Continues after advertising

The collection Treasures of Brazilof which the rug Arara 3 BKV is part of, is a tribute to the Brazilian nature transmitted to the textile with the artistic sensibility of the designer Paulo Alves and the expertise of by Kamy Verde. It became a sure-fire finish for the store signed by the duo Anna Yuri and Jefferson Anthero: macaws, toucans, our rivers and native forests are interpreted by the artist through weaves of carpet fragments, represented in a meticulous work of cuttings and fittings with sinuous curves.

Quintino Facci Arquitetos – Morada da Alma

Quintino Facci Arquitetos – Morada da Alma. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Felipe Araújo/CASACOR)

Among the pieces designed by the firm Quintino Facci Architects exclusively for CASACOR SP 2023 is the organic carpet produced by Tapetahwhich runs through all environments delimiting the areas providing a smooth transition between them, making circulation in the environment more fluid and intuitive.

Ticiane Lima – Loft (In)terno

Ticiane Lima – Loft (In)terno (MCA Estudio/CASACOR)

For the rugs, Ticiane Lima chose the model Longingfrom the collection Mantra from Maiori Casa which, as the symbolism explains, the repetition of a syllable, word or verse, has the purpose of establishing a contemplative state. Fully handmade, the rugs feature geometric motifs with intentionally repeating patterns and neutral colors.

Viganó Arquitetura – The – Bar Caracol

Viganó Arquitetura – The – Bar Caracol. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (André Mortatti/CASACOR)

the rugs Itacare in ice color and Mystique in Aqua color bring the organic essence and softness necessary to complement this unique environment. From the Via Star.

Da Hora Arquitetura – Loft Vastu

Da Hora Arquitetura – Loft Vastu. Project by CASACOR São Paulo 2023. (MCA Estúdio/CASACOR)

The piece Dhurie Landscapessigned by the Italian Lorenzo Morganti, combines the colors Off White and Mix Salvia with delicacy and creativity, adding comfort and softness to the space while expressing your personality. From the By Kammy.

Vilaville Arquitetura – Horta Restaurant

Vilaville Arquitetura – Horta Restaurant. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Favaro Jr/CASACOR)

The professionals chose two rugs from the collection Ravanot model Beige Stripes Casa. Rava, in Sanskrit, means AR, breathing and being outdoors, which inspired the creation of this collection of rugs Maiori Househigh performance, for outdoor/indoor use.

Catê Poli and João Jadão – Mirante Paulista

Catê Poli and João Jadão – Mirante Paulista. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Evelyn Muller/CASACOR)

In this 150 m² garden, the rugs Military Green Catena, braided with PVC threads on a manual loom, mix with the tones of nature. From the Ariadne by Via Star.

Caru Cunha, Nana Cunha and Silvia Camargo – Livraria Com Arte

– (Carolina Mossin/CASACOR)

The scene of a lake with water lilies and lotus flowers was the inspiration for the trio formed by Silvia Camargo, Caru and Nana Cunha for the partnership with by Kamy Verde. Two independent rugs connect in a sensitive and powerful way just like in nature.

Andressa Danielli and Vanessa Pasqual – Elemento Box Office

Andressa Danielli and Vanessa Pasqual – Elemento Box Office. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

The carpet Loop na cor bege da Via Star is present in the space of CASACOR São Paulo 2023, in the Element box officedesigned by architects Andressa Danielli and Vanessa Pasqual, from AD|VP Architecture.

Do you want to receive more news about architecture, art, design and landscaping? Assine a Newsletter!

Subscription successful!

You will receive our newsletters in the morning from Monday to Friday.

Share this article via:

Continues after advertising

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

