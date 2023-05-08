2023 ChinaJoy “Sci-FiCON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition” is ready to go! – DoNews game

Is science fiction a niche subject? If someone asked this sentence more than ten years ago, many people would have told him-yes, the audience of science fiction is not wide. But now the answer to this question seems to be changing. If 20 years ago, Chinese sci-fi culture could only be sustained by creative magazines such as “Science Fiction World” with passion, then 2023, the new era of sci-fi, will truly bring Chinese sci-fi onto the world stage.

As this year’s great contribution at the beginning of the year, “The Wandering Earth 2” successfully ranked among the top ten in Chinese film history with a box office of 4 billion. The success of winning with quality has made tens of thousands of sci-fi creators see the dawn of sticking to their creative positions, and even more It is to add fuel to this “sci-fi boom” and keep the excitement of domestic sci-fi fans growing. With the frequent news of good news, it not only marks the official entry of Chinese science fiction into the world track, but also means that the audience of science fiction themes is gradually expanding.

If you want to understand the market in detail, there is nothing better than online literature data to reflect the current era’s tendency and hobbies for creation. The “Research Report on the Development of Chinese Internet Literature in 2022” stated that in 2022, sci-fi writers will emerge suddenly, and 42,080 new sci-fi works will be added from the starting point. It has increased by nearly 70% year-on-year. From these data, it is not difficult to see that science fiction has become one of the representative words in 2022.

If you want to continue the enthusiasm of the industry, it is not enough for only one party to insist. The “White Paper on Chinese Science Fiction Online Literature (2022)” released in March this year pointed out that the number of readers of science fiction categories in 2022 will increase by 39.73% compared with last year, and the number of contracted works will increase by 30%, ranking first in all categories; The scale of paying users increased by nearly 118% year-on-year, and the conversion ratio of paid reading was as high as 25%.

From the first science fiction novel “Moon Colony” to the success of hard science fiction works such as “The Three-Body Problem”, science fiction works have finally accumulated in the long-term development, firmly grasping this era that belongs to it. For practitioners, the white paper The good feedback presented by the market is a good reassurance. From the above statistics, it is not difficult to see that – my lord, times have changed.

Science fiction themes have expanded their territory in online literature and have their own territory. The “2022 China Science Fiction Industry Report” released in February this year pointed out that the total revenue of China‘s science fiction industry was 82.96 billion yuan. In addition to the rapidly growing science fiction reading, industries such as film and television and games also performed well. The ultimate reason behind the rapid development of the science fiction industry is the rapid development of the current society and the continuous improvement of industrial technology.

In recent years, science fiction is being reflected in reality. From the rise of the metaverse to the continuous development of artificial intelligence AI such as ChatGPT, the concept in “Avalanche” is almost “a prophecy come true.” In the past 20 years, we have experienced the transformation of the era from PHS to curved screens, and also experienced the stage of full release of technological power from mobile phones to AR and VR glasses. Now “Dune 2” will fully use IMAX cameras and other manufacturer news, as well as policies The support and vigorous development of the science fiction industry further shows that my country’s science fiction industry has finally ushered in a new opportunity. As Liu Cixin said: “China‘s rapid development and China‘s modernization process are the soil for the existence and development of Chinese science fiction.”

The rapid development of science and technology has led to the emergence of science fiction works. This is an era where reality and the future move forward side by side. People’s fantasies about the future have always been endless. Through the majestic and majestic imagination, we can draw closer to the future, and when the sci-fi industry is surging, it will always bring new impetus to the sci-fi industry. We urgently need someone to take on the heavy responsibility of the times, open up a space for practitioners, creators and enthusiasts to actively communicate and exchange, and provide a bridge for the majority of end users and players in the Z era to contact top companies at home and abroad, breaking through the era and With the shackles of technology, the Chinese science fiction community is no longer forced to be confined to one corner, and the world‘s science fiction has a diversified platform that can improve cultural exchanges, mutual promotion and resource display, and further promote the development of China‘s science fiction industry.

In this prosperous age, when ChinaJoy ushers in its 20th anniversary, the second “Sci-FiCON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition” in 2023 will be held at the same time as the 20th ChinaJoy on July 28 ——On July 31, it will set sail at the Shanghai New International Expo Center! At that time, a series of sci-fi content theme displays and supporting activities will be held, such as sci-fi themed exhibitions, VR interactive experiences, signings, cosplay performances, and peripheral derivative sales. A sci-fi cultural carnival!

I still remember the first “Sci-FiCON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition” set up at the 2021 ChinaJoy exhibition. Many companies such as Fengzhi Intelligent and Soku Image gathered here, which was unprecedentedly grand and exciting! Among them, IMAX’s participation in ChinaJoy for the first time surprised countless sci-fi fans!

IMAX’s participation in this exhibition, the content is rich and exciting, the content of knowledge is great, and the surrounding gifts are rich, all of which made movie fans overjoyed! Marvel’s popular superhero “Venom” and super villain Big Boss, which debuted at an offline exhibition for the first time, were particularly eye-catching and attracted a lot of screams; from the IMAX projection system, which has a “special place” in the hearts of movie fans, to the latest From the IMAX Enhanced home entertainment experience to the in-depth explanation of IMAX technology, everything is available.

In the “IMAX Space Station”, hardcore movie fans will be excited to learn about the technical highlights and development history of IMAX from the “main console”, “core cabin” and “flight log”. The IMAX digital projector is the most eye-catching “scenery” in the “master console”. With a set of tailor-made patented technology and the combination of theater design, IMAX creates a highly immersive viewing experience for the audience. The audience can also look at the vast universe from the perspective of the IMAX space station in the photo check-in area of ​​the “Observatory”, and record this unforgettable moment with a cool check-in full of sci-fi.

Behind the success of the ChinaJoy Science Fiction Theme Exhibition is the rapid change of the times. Some people once said that Chinese science fiction is a desert, but we can see a flourishing scene at the 2023 ChinaJoy “Sci-Fi CON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition”. High-end technology and fan enthusiasm make the former “niche” science fiction go sideways here confidence. Undoubtedly, I believe that ChinaJoy will surpass the present together with Chinese science fiction in the future and rush to the forefront of the times.

Review of the grand occasion of the first “Sci-FiCON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition” in 2021:

Exhibit categories:

Science fiction reading, science fiction games, science fiction animation, science fiction peripherals and derivatives, science fiction film and television and related technologies, science fiction toys, science education products, robots, various science fiction high-tech products, science fiction art exhibits, science fiction variety shows, science fiction organizations, etc. .

Functional layout of the exhibition area:

The sci-fi theme exhibition area will be divided into theme display area, signing area, derivatives sales area, sci-fi culture and art area, China aerospace display area and other subdivided theme areas according to functions, presenting brilliantly. The layout and content setting of the exhibition area are closely integrated with the needs of the majority of science fiction fans and audiences, interlocking, igniting everyone’s passion and making adrenaline soar!

At present, the investment promotion work of the 20th ChinaJoy “Sci-FiCON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition” in 2023 has been fully launched. Enterprises are welcome to contact the organizers to inquire about participating in the exhibition. In 2023, ChinaJoy will witness the vigorous development of China‘s science fiction industry with all science fiction fans! Here, we sincerely invite companies in the field of science fiction at home and abroad and fans of science fiction to attend the event and share the prosperity!

The above content was originally created by ChinaJoy’s cooperative media Sina VR

For details of participation and sponsorship of the 2023 “Sci-FiCON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition”, please consult the organizer staff:

Sponsorship

Mr. Liu: [email protected]

Ms. Xue: [email protected]

Mr. Shijin: [email protected]

Ms. Zhu: [email protected]

Ms. Liu: [email protected]

Ms. Yang: [email protected]

Mr. Qi: [email protected]

Media

Ms. Zhu: [email protected]

Mr. Wang: [email protected]