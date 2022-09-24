Original title: “Annual Comedy Contest 2” launched (introduction)

25 groups of comedians bring laughter and resonance (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Gao Shuang) Yesterday, the “Annual Comedy Contest” was broadcast on iQiyi. Huang Bo, Li Dan, Ma Dong, and Yu Hewei served as the chairman of the organizing committee, and Na Ying joined as the flight chairman, and selected outstanding players among 25 groups of new comedians.

The new season contains 12 episodes, 25 groups of new comedians who forget to sleep and eat, each show their magical powers, and the works of different styles are in full bloom, which not only made the audience laugh, but also made the guests laugh with tears. It is worth mentioning that among the 25 groups of comedians, there are not only the old player Tudou Lu Yan from last year, but also the behind-the-scenes driving force of the first season. , Zhang Chi “the man behind”. In addition, the new players are also aggressive and their strength should not be underestimated. In terms of jokes, there are not only “Tiger Father but No Dog Son” and “Mama’s Taste”, which mainly express family emotions and daily trivial matters, but also works “Vulnerability in the dark night”, “Rehearsal Madness”, which reflect the troubles people encounter in the “new” workplace in the Internet age. Cloud”, and even more hilarious “Breakthrough” and “Master and Me”. In the creation and arrangement of works, we adhere to the original intention of the first season of “create comedy together”, and provide the public with comedy works with “smiles and resonance”.

“Annual Comedy Contest” is an original comedy competition variety show, covering sketch comedy, talent, musical, mime and other forms, and has been widely acclaimed after its broadcast. The first season received a high score of 8.5 on Douban, and was called the most surprising comedy variety show of the year.