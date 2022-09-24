access: Parallels Desktop 18 First Sale of the Year: 25% Off for a Limited Time

When it comes to mobile phone images, both Huawei and Apple are difficult to bypass. Both have their own unique image styles and their own audiences. Therefore, for consumers, choosing a style that you can accept is often more important than looking at hardware parameters. Has reference value. Therefore, we will not go into details about the parameters. The author lists the table below. You can take a look if you need it:

Simply put, the highlights of Huawei Mate50 Pro are variable aperture, F1.4 large aperture, Huawei XMAGE image style and a 200x zoom range. The iPhone 14 Pro has an upgraded 48MP main camera, supports ProRAW mode, and the sensor size has also been improved.

Both are proper imaging flagships. In addition to the high-standard main camera, the sub-camera does not appear to “make up the number”. Together with their respective industry-leading imaging algorithms, they almost represent the peak level of mobile imaging. Next, let’s take a look at the performance of the two products in various scenarios, let’s take a look together.

Huawei Mate50 Pro Daytime Samples

iPhone 14 Pro Daytime Samples

First of all, in the daytime with good light, you can clearly see the difference between the two. The iPhone 14 Pro is still in the “high-saturation warrior style”, the sky is bluer, and the building tone is relatively simple. However, when the photo was taken, the sun was almost setting, but the iPhone 14 Pro did not restore this scene. On the contrary, the Huawei Mate50 Pro retained the sunset well. The light levels on the exterior walls of the building were richer and the colors were more accurate. It really captures the atmosphere of the evening.

Huawei Mate50 Pro daytime ultra-wide-angle proofs

iPhone 14 Pro daytime ultra-wide-angle proofs

In terms of ultra-wide-angle, the control of color temperature by the two basically continues the style of the main camera. The iPhone 14 Pro is still more beautiful, and the Huawei Mate50 Pro is generally warmer, but the colors are richer, especially the color reproduction of the sky is very good. In place, the transition is relatively smooth. In addition to different styles of colors, the resolution of the ultra-wide-angle of the two is quite satisfactory, and the edge details have some declines, but the overall is acceptable. In addition, the control of ultra-wide-angle distortion should be praised. Both are excellent.

Huawei Mate50 Pro main camera sample

iPhone 14 Pro ProRAW proofs

This time, the iPhone 14 Pro has added a new mode called ProRAW. After this mode is turned on, the details of the proofs will rise sharply. Of course, RAW photos store more information. They are often used for photo creation, professional photographers, or photography enthusiasts who like to retouch their own pictures. Generally, they will be used more. If you also have an iPhone 14 Pro in your hand, then Try to adjust some photos you like, it still feels good.

Huawei Mate50 Pro night main camera proofs

iPhone14 Pro night main camera proofs

In the night scene, both flagships show a very good night scene purity, and the picture is full of details. Although the overall color style is very different, each has its own flavor. I don’t know which one do you prefer? In addition, the overall performance of Huawei Mate50 Pro is better in the processing of highlights and shadows. For example, in the lower left corner of the screen, the iPhone 14 Pro is already black. It is difficult to see the appearance of the building without zooming in. However, the details of the Huawei Mate50 Pro are very clear and the brightness is higher.

Huawei Mate50 Pro night main camera proofs

iPhone 14 Pro night main camera proofs

It should be noted that this situation does not mean that the night scene of Huawei Mate50 Pro is necessarily better. The reason why such a situation occurs is mainly due to the difference in the training between the two. Personally, I prefer the iPhone 14. The Pro has a little more night view and I think it looks more vivid. Of course, if you prefer bright and colorful night scenes, the Huawei Mate50 Pro is obviously more in line with your needs.

02 Gaming and battery life

It is interesting to say that although the performance of mobile phones has undergone earth-shaking changes every year, the requirements of game applications for configuration have not changed much. Then, after opening the 120 frames and 2K picture quality, if you want to play these games, you need the mobile phone to have stronger performance and smarter optimization.

What’s more, today’s mobile phone is not only facing the king eating chicken, but also “professional roaster” such as “Yuan Shen”. Fortunately, whether it is the iPhone 14 Pro or the Huawei Mate50 Pro, the actual performance is not bad.

iPhone14 Pro half-hour Genshin average frame rate 59.5fps

Judging from the actual game performance, the iPhone 14 Pro runs Genshin Impact for 30 minutes, with an average frame rate of 59.5fps, and 91.3% of the time can be stabilized at more than 59fps. During the entire game, there are very few fluctuations of more than one frame, and the whole game is still Very stable.

Huawei Mate50 Pro half-hour Genshin average frame rate 45.5fps (standard performance mode)

Huawei Mate50 Pro half-hour Genshin average frame rate 59.4fps (high performance mode)

In terms of Huawei Mate50 Pro, it runs Genshin Impact for 30 minutes in standard performance mode, with an average frame rate of 45.5fps. The performance scheduling of this mode is indeed more conservative, but the temperature control is better, and the body is slightly hot, which does not affect the feel. After turning on the high-performance mode, the average frame rate reached 59.4fps, and the fluctuation was slightly more than that of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, it can be seen from the frame rate curve that the fluctuation is not large, and it is practically impossible to experience, and various scenes are very smooth.(Game test scene settings: very high image quality, close dynamic mode, frame rate 60, run around Mond City, connect to unified WiFi, screen brightness is automatic, room temperature is 26°C)

Speaking of battery life, Huawei Mate50 Pro is equipped with a combination of 4700mAh battery, 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging, which is a relatively balanced configuration in the flagship camp. In contrast, the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro is only 3200mAh, and it supports 30W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging. The gap between the two is quite huge.

(※The 30-minute charging starts from 1%, and the iPhone 14 Pro uses a third-party certified charging head)

According to the actual measurement, starting from 1% of the battery, the Huawei Mate50 Pro is charged to 86% in 30 minutes, and the iPhone 14 Pro is only charged to 43% in 30 minutes. In terms of battery life, the remaining power of Huawei Mate50 Pro is 42% after 5 hours of actual measurement, which is within an acceptable range. The battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro is slightly worse than that of the Huawei Mate50 Pro, and the battery still has 35% remaining, which can meet the daily light use, but if it is slightly severe, it needs to be charged twice a day.

It is worth mentioning that Huawei Mate50 Pro also has its own “black technology” for battery life – emergency mode. When the battery of the mobile phone is only 1%, it can also support users to make calls for 12 minutes or scan the code 4 times in a row. It is a very good function for emergency use, which once again raised users’ expectations for the battery life of Huawei Mate50 Pro.

03 Appearance and Highlight Features

Although the positioning of the two flagships is relatively close, the Huawei Mate50 Pro is larger in size, with a 6.74-inch screen and a wider body than the iPhone 14 Pro. You can intuitively see the difference in body size between the two.

In terms of grip, the iPhone 14 Pro can only be said to be relatively small and easy to hold, but because of the right-angle middle frame design, the hand feel is actually not as good as the hyperboloid body of the Huawei Mate50 Pro, and there is more or less cutting feeling.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro is more compact and the weight will be more concentrated. The burden on the little finger is still very heavy in daily use. Fortunately, the lens module is relatively protruding. Get a brief relaxation.

In terms of screen, the iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with an OLED LPTO screen, which supports 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate adjustment. Huawei Mate50 Pro uses a 6.74-inch OLED micro-curved screen, 120Hz high refresh rate, HDR Vivid certification, etc. are also supported, but the iPhone The 14 Pro is still PWM low-frequency dimming, and the eye protection performance is still far from the 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming of Huawei Mate50 Pro.

In short, the quality of the two screens is not bad, the resolution and color are also close, and the daily watching movies and games are very good. But if it is in a dark light scene, the screen of Huawei Mate50 Pro needs to be more eye-friendly, and I believe this is still very attractive to most users. In addition, Huawei Mate50 Pro has a curved screen, and the iPhone 14 Pro has a straight screen. There is no need to say that, just buy whichever you like.

In terms of functions, the biggest highlight of the iPhone 14 Pro is the “Smart Island” this time. Apple uses the combination of software and hardware to make full use of the hole-digging area on the front of the screen. It can display some necessary information with the App every day, such as when When we listen to songs, the “Smart Island” will have a prompt that the music is playing; when the application resides in the background, there will be a motion effect incorporated into the “Smart Island”, with smooth motion experience and unique interaction , “Smart Island” is indeed very attractive.

QQ music and video recording “Smart Island” effect

However, there are still very few third-party apps that can use “Smart Island”. It is reported that Apple has not disclosed the API of “Smart Island”. It is hard to say how far it will develop in the future. I personally have expectations for this. , and hope that more applications will have the opportunity to adapt.

There are also many “black technologies” on Huawei Mate50 Pro. In addition to the variable aperture mentioned above, it also brings “piercing the sky” satellite communication technology. This function can be used for wireless communication through the Changlian application. When you are in an open area, you can directly connect the mobile phone to the satellite to send your location coordinates, location connection and short message content to the contact, which is suitable for outdoor exploration, surveying, and extreme sports scenarios.





Information from the satellite communication function

From the actual measurement, the communication process of Huawei Mate50 Pro is about 5 minutes. At present, the experience is relatively simple, and there are not many application scenarios, but it is very practical, because once it is used, it can play a “life-saving” role. Of course, the iPhone 14 Pro also supports satellite communication, but only in foreign countries. If domestic users want to experience this function, they can only consider Huawei Mate50 Pro.

Finally said:

Well, the above is the author’s experience and testing of these two mobile phones in daily use. A brief summary: The two mobile phones perform very well in day and night photography, and the image style is unique. Huawei Mate50 Pro pursues the details of the picture, whether it is the brightness, color or light and shade of the picture. Compared with the iPhone 14 Pro, it is different. Therefore, in most scenarios, the look and feel of Huawei Mate50 Pro is actually better. Of course, this does not mean that the iPhone 14 Pro cannot take pictures. After all, for these two brands, the parameters are only one aspect, and the style adjustment is what users care about the most. It is never wrong to choose whichever you like.

The performance of the iPhone 14 Pro in games is undoubtedly excellent, and the strength of the A16 cannot be ignored, so if you are a game lover, this recommendation must be for the iPhone 14 Pro. In terms of battery life and charging, the Huawei Mate50 Pro is stronger, there is nothing to say, a 66W charging is enough for Apple to continue to “catch up” for a few years.

Finally, in terms of function and design, Huawei Mate50 Pro has satellite communication, low battery emergency, iPhone 14 Pro has “Smart Island”, ProRAW mode, and car accident detection. If these functions are concentrated on one mobile phone, then it will It must be the best product, but now it is separated on two mobile phones, and as a user, you can only get what you need!