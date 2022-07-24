Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra premiered.

Western Net News (Reporter Liu Wang) On the evening of July 22, the Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Your First Philharmonic” symphony concert debuted in Xi’an Concert Hall.

Different from the serious and quiet performance of the symphony, the concert of the Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra is aimed at beginners of classical music and parent-child groups. It demonstrates different types of musical instruments for children and parents, and explains the creative background and society of some well-known music. Influenced, 40 children took to the stage to perform well-known classical music together with 20 artists.

Representative of the little musicians.

The Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra used classical music, movies, pop, games, animation and other classic music to arouse children’s interest after playing it in a small range. Familiar and fun music can make children more motivated to learn music. Qin Zhifeng, director and conductor of the Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra, said: “We hope to provide more young musical talents with the opportunity to perform on the same stage with the orchestra, and we are committed to providing a bigger stage for young people to pursue their musical dreams.”

The Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra, which performed for the first time, is a younger and more diverse orchestra established by creative members of the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra. Qin Zhifeng introduced: “The Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra will use classical, jazz, ethnic, Latin and pop music elements as the formula to play fun music and make music more fun.”

The orchestra has carefully created five major music series of “Classical Introduction”, “Classic Screen”, “Super Burning Game”, “Popular Golden Song” and “Anime Divine Comedy”. The performance repertoires are all tested and innovative in the international music market. At the same time, professional composers will be invited to re-arrange the songs that are popular with the public. The symphonic form will not only be more pleasant to listen to, but also give the repertoires richer levels and connotations. .

It is reported that the Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra will also plan a symphony concert of “Kijiro’s Summer Journey” on August 28, bringing the audience and Kikujiro into the warm west with light jazz to the bustling “Scarborough” Market” to experience a different “summer trip”.