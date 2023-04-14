Original title: With a budget of 5,000 to 30,000, 5 treasure watches worth buying for men aged 25 to 35!

Author: Wanbiao Watch Exchange

25 years old is full of youth, 35 years old is mature and stable, men in the age group of 25~35 years old have different charms, but they all have the same youthfulness. There are countless watches suitable for this age group, but it is precisely because of this that it is difficult for you to choose.

01

Tissot TISSOT

PRX series T137.407.11.351.00

mechanical men’s watch

This watch, which brings the retro design of the 1970s back to the public, is currently sold out on Tissot’s official website, and trendy people are vying to get it. The popularity can be imagined. Therefore, taking advantage of the 20% discount on Wanbiao, please hurry up if you want to buy.

The artistic Tiffany blue color scheme, coupled with the iconic barrel-shaped case design of the 1970s and the enduring integrated steel chain, brings together classic and modern styles, emphasizing both trend and retro. The built-in POWERMATIC 80.111 movement provides a battery life of up to 80 hours, constantly injecting power into the fashion.

02

Swiss EPOS

Emotional Series 3390.152.20.20.25

mechanical men’s watch

White dials and black straps are relatively common elements in formal watches, but how to make these elements bring people a different sense of freshness? The Swiss art watchmaker Aibao gave us the answer.

The middle part of the white dial is decorated with guilloche patterns, and the Roman numeral scale circle is also presented in the form of a circular track. These two seemingly simple steps can fully enhance the three-dimensionality of the dial; the hands and hour markers are both With a luminous display, the time can be read clearly in a dark environment.

The strap is made of high-quality calfskin material, with irregular and elegant textures, which is comfortable and generous to wear.

03

Omega OMEGA

De Ville Series 434.13.40.20.02.001

mechanical men’s watch

The Omega De Ville series of elegant watches has been launched for nearly 30 years. On the basis of continuing the traditional style, what new changes have the third-generation elegant watches brought us?

From the appearance point of view, the third-generation Elegance retains the classic design such as the pot case and the “three-layer type” where the case connects to the bezel, but the overall thickness becomes thinner, about 9.9 mm; the silver arch The sandblasting treatment is done on the shaped dial, so that the surface of the dial presents a frosted texture, the gray three-hand is simple and neat, and the Roman numeral scale and the arc-shaped hour scale are alternately distributed.

In addition, the movement has also been fully upgraded to the Omega 8800 Master Chronometer-certified coaxial movement, which can resist a strong magnetic field of 15,000 Gauss and has a power reserve of 55 hours.

04

Muehle Glashuette, Germany

Nautical Series M1-41-03-KB

mechanical men’s watch

This Moller watch may look like a somewhat novel looking sports watch at first glance (the crown is placed at 4 o’clock), but in fact it has a lot of background. This is actually a custom-made nautical watch for the German Maritime Search and Rescue Force. , since its launch, has been providing stable and reliable timing services for 56 rescue cruisers of the German Maritime Search and Rescue Service.

Most of the design and functions of the watch are proposed and decided by the officers who have been involved in the rescue work for a long time, so it is destined to be born to challenge various harsh and harsh environments. 1000-meter waterproof design, with the functions of pilot watch and diving watch, the design of the crown at 4 o’clock is also to prevent rescuers from being scratched by the crown during activities, and the enlarged luminous hour markers provide clearer time reading experience.

05

Breitling Breitling

TOP TIME series A233101A1A1X1

mechanical men’s watch

The Top Time Deus limited edition watch was jointly designed by Breitling and the Australian custom motorcycle and surfing equipment brand Deus Ex Machina. It pays tribute to the original Breitling watch in the 1960s and is also a tribute to the nomadic spirit.

The diameter of the watch case is 41mm, and bright colors such as orange and yellow are boldly added to the dial. There is a lightning-shaped chronograph pointer on the square chronograph dial. The retro image of a rally driver, the strap is also a brown calfskin strap with a racing theme.

Limited to 1,500 pieces, it is equipped with a Breitling 23 movement certified by the Swiss Observatory and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours.