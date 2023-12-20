It will be at 9pm and these are the reforms

This Wednesday, December 20, Javier Milei will make his first appearance on the national network to announce important economic measures. The speech, recorded during the afternoon, will be broadcast on open television. The president will focus on explaining in detail the different points of the extensive Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), published in the Official Gazette throughout the day.

The content of the DNU, prepared by Federico Sturzenegger, will cover approximately 600 articles spread over 300 pages, and Milei is expected to offer a comprehensive view of the proposed reforms.

Although a midday announcement was initially mentioned, uncertainty surrounded the exact time, suggesting that the president could make the announcement around 8 p.m. Ultimately, Its broadcast was confirmed at 9 p.m., on open television.

The context of the first march of social organizations against the first economic measures of the new government adds an element of relevance to the announcement. The situation becomes even more complex due to the lack of clarity in the official information, with rumors and unofficial reports due to the absence of the deputy press secretary of the Government House, after the resignation of Eduardo Roust.

Therefore, the president’s message would be recorded in the afternoon, and then be issued at 9 p.m. and will have details of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) with important economic reforms.

What are the reforms promoted in the DNU of Javier Milei

Among the reforms anticipated in the DNUhighlight significant changes in the workplace. An adjustment in compensation would be proposed through the implementation of a voluntary unemployment fund by collective agreement.

In addition, fines for poor labor registration and the labor trial period would be extended from three months to six or eight.

The reform package also includes a considerable reduction in employer contributions and contributions, as well as the deindexation of interest for compensation. The regulation of the right to strike and union blockade as grounds for dismissal would be included.

It will have the implementation validity of the anti-picket protocol established through Resolution 943/2023 published on December 15 in the Official Gazette and which was ratified today by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich.

Although he did not provide details about the quantity or the fine print of the projects that will be entered, Menem confirmed that the Executive Branch will seek to temporarily replace the fourth category of Profits, in order to compensate the provinces for the reduction in collection, since it is a co-participatory tax.

Also, he plans changes in industrial policy with the elimination by DNU of a key law for economic development. The leader of Freedom Advances, announced its intention to repeal the Buy Argentine and Supplier Development Law.

Furthermore, he constantly highlighted the need to “repeal the Rental Law” to allow free negotiation of contracts “in any currency.”





