Kim Kardashian and Kayne West, once a pair of eye-catching mandarin ducks, got married in 2014, and the woman filed for divorce in February 2021. It has been more than a year since Kanye West continued to refuse to deal with the relevant procedures due to personal factors. A divorce agreement was reached this week, officially ending their seven-year marriage.

According to “TMZ” reports, the two parties agreed to share custody of the four minor children they currently have – 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm; and Kanye West will also pay $20 a month $10,000 to Kim Kardashian as child support, and at the same time responsible for 50% of the child’s education expenses, and 50% of the child’s safety expenses, as for the property, it is in accordance with the prenuptial agreement-they all waive the request for spousal support.

In addition, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also agreed that they will resolve any disputes involving children through mediation. If one party does not appear, the other party is qualified to make the final decision by default.

As far as the above agreement is concerned, although the process has been deadlocked for a long time, the relationship between the two finally ended peacefully. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to the future trends of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

