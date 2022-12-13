(Kuala Lumpur/Taipei, 12th) Do you still remember the queens who were popular in half the sky in the 1960s and 1970s? ?She sang “Qiu Shui Yiren” and was awarded the title of “Queen of Tears”, and became popular overseas with the song “Don’t Go Home Today”, becoming one of the best superstars at the time, but she was not attached to the spotlight. 29 years ago, she was awarded at the Golden Melody Awards After the public performance of the ceremony, she left the screen and settled in Kuala Lumpur. Recently, Zhen Zhen’s friend and a veteran in the entertainment industry in Singapore The recent photos of Yao Surong were released, which surprised and delighted fans, and fell into memory killing.

Yao Surong celebrated her 77th birthday on the 5th. The Facebook fan page “Wei Yi’s Private House Photos” uploaded many photos of Yao Surong on the same day, and wrote: “Of course I still have to say cheesy, I wish you good health. Send everyone a photo taken yesterday Share the joy.” In the picture, Yao Surong has black and thick hair and wears a pair of black-rimmed glasses with a gold chain. The camera laughs and looks healthy and carefree. In another photo, relatives and friends prepared durian cakes to celebrate the birthday, and Yao Surong made a wish under the blessings of everyone. The atmosphere was quite heartwarming and touching.

Fan Surprise Trapped in Memories

After this group of precious photos were exposed, many netizens were amazed, as if returning to the 1960s and 1970s, they left emotional messages: “The beautiful Yao Surong”, “Early singers in the past, without medical beauty, can still be so elegant now “, “I saw your performance at the National Theater of Singapore 50 years ago, and you are still so charming today”, “Thank you for sharing.”

In 1966, Yao Surong won the singing competition held by Zhengsheng Radio Station. She became famous with the song “The Heartbroken” as soon as the film was released, and then she sang the theme song of the same name for the movie “Don’t Go Home Today” starring Zhen Zhen and Wu Jiaqi , which caused a huge sensation. Yao Surong’s acting career reached the peak in an instant, and she was often invited to perform in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and other places. Sir Run Run Shaw, the president of the film, went to the pier to welcome her and strongly invited her to make a film, becoming the first singer from Taiwan to Hong Kong, which shows how popular Yao Surong is.

Withdrew from the music scene and settled in Kuala Lumpur

Even so, the folk customs at that time were conservative, and many of Yao Surong’s songs were listed as banned songs, and they were not allowed to perform in public for 10 years. When Yao Surong sang in Kaohsiung one year, he couldn’t stop the enthusiasm of the fans and sang “The Heartbroken”. “Man” was taken away by the police, and Yao Surong’s last public performance was in the “30th Golden Horse Awards Ceremony” in 1993. After the end, she retired and settled in Kuala Lumpur. She said at the time that the restaurant show had declined, and she did not want to be in such an environment Singing on the Internet, and TV becoming the mainstream, “I am old and have less exposure, so I decided to close the mountain.”

Yao Surong, who has been living in Kuala Lumpur since quitting the music scene in 1991, appeared at the online concert of Ou Weiyi and Chen Weisong’s “Wei Wei Dao Lai” live program “Tribute to the Four Great Songs of the 1970s” at the end of August last year, and found active In the 1970s, the “little wild cat” Wu Xiuzhu met online, talked about the details of singing in the karaoke hall, and also revealed that he enjoyed the peaceful life in Kuala Lumpur.