A BATHING APE® × SHIN KAMEN RIDER Joint Series Coming Soon

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic Japanese special feature series “KAMEN RIDER”, A BATHING APE® and “SHIN KAMEN RIDER” directed and written by Hideaki ANNO Expand joint projects.

The joint series covers a rich and varied lineup of daily clothing such as sweaters, short sleeves, and key chains. BAPE® repackages the protagonists in the film with various brand classic elements, including BAPE® ape heads, camouflage patterns, and villains in the play. card (SHOCKER) icon and other core elements. In addition, this cooperation also specially created a cartoon version of Kamen Rider based on BABY MILO®︎. The most popular Kamen Rider No. 1 and No. 2, as well as No. 0, who appeared domineeringly in the film, all appeared. And the BABY MILO®︎ printing series also provides children’s clothing sizes.

A BATHING APE® × SHIN KAMEN RIDER joint series will be officially released on May 13, interested readers may wish to pay attention.