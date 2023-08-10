A country of Argentines

Juan Carlos Malgesini, DAYS 4,673,429

Port of San Antonio East

Argentina belongs to us. That individuals of the world want to live here is allowed by our Constitution. What we should not allow is that foreign troops come to occupy our country or that our representatives go to the embassies of the empires to hand over our sovereignty – for example the Foradori-Duncan pact and the handover over the Malvinas – during the Macri government. They were policies that also devastated the social rights of the worker.

Another example of sold out government and drinks at the embassy was that of De La Rúa. A similar anti-patriotic action on orders from the embassy was that of Aramburu-Rojas, who sent Lt. General Valle (23 men in total), despite being all detained, because they were fighting for their homeland. When the country was an orchard and had a constitution – that of 1949 – that was repealed with a stroke of the pen by Aramburu-Rojas, losing until now the most precious constitutional rights for citizens and that neither the coup leaders nor our politicians were able to rescue it. . That’s how it goes

All Argentines – thank God – with few exceptions, we have completed primary school and we know who San Martín, Belgrano, Roca, Sarmiento were. The Argentines who leave -or want to do so- are the mediocre packets that have generally lived in the abundance of parents who never sent them to work. There is no Argentine in the provinces who goes to the embassy: neither to turn us in, nor to ask for alms.

It is true that most of us – except for the left – distrust our candidates for the next elections, but we have ample evidence that some of the candidates are criminals and others should improve a lot for us to vote for them, but we are in our country and we have to see what to do – they still do not force us -.

For example: as a Peronist I distrust Massa and maybe I will vote for someone else. But never, never would I leave my country in the hands of traitors.





