After years of designing custom evening wear, Tamara Salem Launches a website and a ready to wear collection that celebrates the fact that everyday is just as important.

what’s in it Sixteen elegant, meticulous items with complex cuts that make them look the simplest.

Summary of the previous chapters: Before Tamara became a designer, she was a television woman (edited the case of Laila and the transformation and did editorial direction for my brother’s series: Our Song, Danny Hollywood, Stand Up, or Boy, a Real Hero. I say this because her editing talent is also very noticeable in the clothes she wears designer) and she is also my sister-in-law. You can see all the posts about her here.

Something else: Everything is designed and produced in Tamara’s studio in Tel Aviv. The items enter production with the order (this way there is no excess production, but you need a bit of patience – seven business days – until they arrive at your place). Next Friday the studio will be open and it will be possible to measure. 9/3 10-15, Hayesod 4, first floor Studio 62.

You can keep up to date on Instagram about future open days.

You may have already encountered:

Galit Gutman (photo: Or Oren), Almaz Mengisto and Esnath Fishman.

Elegance is a frequency / a short conversation about clothes with Tamara Salem

I have written here many times in the past that Tamara is the person with the most distinct and edited style that I know, and we have known each other since 1997.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen her wear anything other than black, white, cream and jeans.

When did your personal style develop? Was that a decision? Is it genetic?

I have always had my own style, even if it has changed and evolved over the years, like me. Since childhood, clothes interested me and occupied me – I would draw collections, dress dolls and sew for myself. Love clothes, that hasn’t changed. What has changed over the years is that less has become more. As I grew older, the desire to reduce grew in me. Fewer prints, fewer colors, fewer details and sticking to the classics. I’ve always had a penchant for minimalism, and it only gets worse over the years, both as a designer and as a dresser. I am looking for the minimum required to speak in order to be himself. Aspires to the simple, concise and refined. Is drawn to basic geometric shapes, deletes unnecessary lines, avoids decorations. Monochromatic and functional. But in this restraint I find a lot of beauty and it also makes me feel beautiful.

What is elegance to you?

Elegance is inner floor uprightness. Effortless, relaxed compilation. As a feature, this is a position that does not require feedback to know its value, and in translation to style – quiet clothes that receive attention without asking for it at all.

The elegant is always the simple. The elegant solution will be the simple solution and the elegant look is also so simple that we usually can’t point out what makes it so. But cleanliness and quiet have their own resonance. It is from such a frequency.

what do you wear everyday at home? on trips? Is your style preserved in every situation?

My everyday life is very varied – days of work in the studio, meetings outside, editing rooms and university (she just finished a master’s degree in the history and philosophy of science and ideas at Tel Aviv University. Sheg) and my style serves me in all of them. I am always dressed comfortably, usually monochromatic and balance between masculine and feminine and between high and low. I like to feel dressed up, but not too much. Like soft armor. I don’t want my clothes to stand out more than me. He is my background and the less there is of him, the more there will be of me. He came to introduce me and not the other way around.

What is the most useful garment for you from the collection?

A significant part of the models I originally designed for myself so I plowed through them long before there was a collection. With the button-down shirts I always feel dressed up, even with a few buttons open, jeans and flip flops. I wear the black pants with the high waist all the time. They are comfortable and flattering, and go with everything: from a shirt and sneakers to the most elaborate evening look. This versatility is important to me and characterizes the entire collection. Most of the models are not “specific” in the sense that they are supposed to fit into an existing wardrobe and change from day to evening. I wear the tuxedo dress as a dress, sometimes I wear it half open with jeans underneath, sometimes completely open in a robe vibe, and of course with the belt for a polished evening look. I discovered that a smart modular fabric creates endless options as each garment gets a new context each time. This is my fun as a dresser, where I express myself.

Proof by example:

Tamara mixes her collection with basic items that we all have in our closet

The asymmetric sweater over a white t-shirt and jeans.

Tuxedo dress over jeans.

Tamara’s white skirt with a black turtleneck is simply elegant.

The pants that are believed to be a skirt with a simple black t-shirt.

The white button-down shirt with the Spek Spek jacket, a cloak and jeans.

?Isn’t elegance forgetting what one is wearing

Yves Saint Laurent

