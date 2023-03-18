Home Entertainment A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 “Hand Wash Cold” Early Joint Samples First Leaked
Entertainment

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 “Hand Wash Cold” Early Joint Samples First Leaked

by admin
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 “Hand Wash Cold” Early Joint Samples First Leaked

A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have been collaborating continuously since 2019, creating popular styles on Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 2 SP, Air Jordan 12 and other shoe styles, and the earliest joint projects are based on caring, community and cultural wisdom. Inspiration, and the “Hand Wash Cold” developed around two iterations of Air Force 1, this time through the Instagram account @ballintwn3 to get a glimpse of the unexposed Air Jordan 1 sample shoes.

The sample above could be an early release of the 2021 A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1, an unexplored concept, or it could just be a custom fit for A Ma Maniére’s inner circle that never came out, in a simple and elegant black and white color scheme, with a Smooth white leather is used as the base, black scaled suede is embellished with Swoosh and collar, and the collar lining is pleated with satin, and the collar flap is not sewn on the upper like ordinary sneakers.

Other highlight details include the “Maniére” logo on the heel, the embroidery pattern of the outer ball wings (omitting the Air Jordan word), and the biggest design feature – the “washing instructions” icon on the lower part of the heel, and finally matched with deliberately old and yellowed shoes. A midsole and black outsole complete the look.

Although it is a pity, at this stage, it is recommended that you do not expect the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 “Hand Wash Cold” to be released to the public. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to brand-related news.

See also  German Double Hearts helps ethnic minority girls keep their eyes healthy and protect their eyes with their "heart" to make their vision more vivid_TOM 体育

You may also like

Sampaoli spoke of the non-authorization of “Papu” Gómez...

The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for Saturday,...

how to access the salary slip

The happiness of Felipe Salomoni after having returned...

Honda SH & Co, here are the most...

Heat and humidity, the protagonists of this Saturday...

Survival thriller “Fall” officially announced that a sequel...

Surinamese plant-based soul food at The Old Soul

Say it with tulips — Hart Amsterdammuseum

London, Ai Weiwei invites the world to raise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy