A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have been collaborating continuously since 2019, creating popular styles on Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 2 SP, Air Jordan 12 and other shoe styles, and the earliest joint projects are based on caring, community and cultural wisdom. Inspiration, and the “Hand Wash Cold” developed around two iterations of Air Force 1, this time through the Instagram account @ballintwn3 to get a glimpse of the unexposed Air Jordan 1 sample shoes.

The sample above could be an early release of the 2021 A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1, an unexplored concept, or it could just be a custom fit for A Ma Maniére’s inner circle that never came out, in a simple and elegant black and white color scheme, with a Smooth white leather is used as the base, black scaled suede is embellished with Swoosh and collar, and the collar lining is pleated with satin, and the collar flap is not sewn on the upper like ordinary sneakers.

Other highlight details include the “Maniére” logo on the heel, the embroidery pattern of the outer ball wings (omitting the Air Jordan word), and the biggest design feature – the “washing instructions” icon on the lower part of the heel, and finally matched with deliberately old and yellowed shoes. A midsole and black outsole complete the look.

Although it is a pity, at this stage, it is recommended that you do not expect the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 “Hand Wash Cold” to be released to the public. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to brand-related news.