On March 17, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Suns played against the Magic at home. In the end, the Suns defeated the Magic 116-113.
Full game specific score:
31-30, 27-33, 27-31, 28-22 (Magic first)
The player stats for both teams are as follows:
Magic: Fultz 25 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, Banchero 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Anthony 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Wagner Jr. 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, Carter 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists;
Suns: Booker 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Ayton 16 points and 7 rebounds, Paul 16 points, 2 rebounds and 7 assists, Payne 18 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists, Okogie 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
