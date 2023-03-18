Home Sports Booker 19+5, Fultz cut 25+7+9, Banchero missed the tie, the Suns narrowly beat the Magic – yqqlm
Original title: Booker 19+5 Fultz cut 25+7+9, Banchero missed the tie, the Suns narrowly beat the Magic

On March 17, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Suns played against the Magic at home. In the end, the Suns defeated the Magic 116-113.

Full game specific score:

31-30, 27-33, 27-31, 28-22 (Magic first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Magic: Fultz 25 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, Banchero 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Anthony 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Wagner Jr. 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, Carter 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists;

Suns: Booker 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Ayton 16 points and 7 rebounds, Paul 16 points, 2 rebounds and 7 assists, Payne 18 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists, Okogie 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

