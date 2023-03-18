Home Health Diets, which are the two worst according to scientists
The swimsuit test is getting closer and it is precisely in this period that we get involved in following the most drastic and even improbable diets. Given that doing it yourself is always inadvisable whether you need to lose a few kilos or a considerable weight, it is useless to ignore the fact that many follow latest generation diets, considered a fad and often harmful to health.

A recent study of the Tulane University has discovered that two very popular diets are decidedly inadvisable: we are talking about Paleo and Keto. Two different diets: the first based on the excessive consumption of fats and proteins, while the other provides for a diet based on non-processed foods. The study demonstrated the unhealthy effects of these regimes which negatively affect the environmental impact.

Scientists have put a I compare the characteristics of as many as 16,000 diets for adults collected since National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of the CDC. They evaluated some of its characteristics and also took into account the possible environmental impact they cause. The synthesis has placed Paleo and Keto in the last places and has favored the vegetarian diet considering it healthy for the individual and his well-being but also for the environment.

The carbon footprints of vegan diets (0.69 ± 0.05 kg CO 2 -eq/1000 kcal) and vegetarian (1.16 ± 0.02) were lower ( P < 0,05) rispetto a quelle delle diete pescataria (1,66 ± 0,04), onnivore (2,23 ± 0,01 ), paleo (2,62 ± 0,33) o cheto (2,91 ± 0,27). I punteggi medi HEI erano più alti per le diete pescatarie (58,76 ± 0,79) e più alti ( P <0,05) per le diete vegetariane (51,89 ± 0,74) rispetto alle diete onnivore (48,92 ± 0,33) o cheto (43,69 ± 1,61).

Better diet for humans and the environment

The cited study also defined the fisherman’s diet among the best but vegan and vegetarian diets are the most balanced for humans because they have a low environmental impact. Furthermore, the analysis stated that climate change is also conditioned by men’s food choices:

Climate change is probably one of the most pressing problems of our time. On the based on our results, opt for a plant-based diet it would reduce the footprint on the environment as well as being generally healthy.

