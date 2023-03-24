The controversy over the fans who could not enter the Monumental stadium this Thursday to see the friendly match between the Argentine team and Panama, is far from over. One of the organizers who transferred sympathizers from the area spoke, most of whom were unable to enter.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, spoke with RÍO NEGRO while returning from Buenos Aires with the people he brought from the upper valley of Neuquén and Río Negro.

«In the school that I am returning there are 58 people, nothing more. Of which very few entered and were treated as criminals» he detailed, referring to the control procedures of the Police of the autonomous city of Buenos Aires that guarded the entrance to the River stadium.

Cipolletti’s man explained that “He took care of everything” what happened and that he returned the money to all the people who could not witness the friendly of the world champion teamo.

“It is unfortunate what happened, because we were also scammed,” nArró and explained that the organization purchased the tickets from known people who had managed them “through the official system,” but we realized that this was not the case.

What the man who had already made other trips and “I have never had a problem before” is that people were treated “like criminals and very aggressively” and he assured that he has the entire procedure recorded on videos.

Rodríguez had everything paid and sold to take fans from the area to the second game that Argentina will play on March 28 in Santiago del Estero, but he announced that he will cancel the trip and he will contact his clients as soon as he returns to Cipolletti to “refund absolutely all the money.”

“I canceled everything, we are not going to risk the same thing happening to us and treating people badly,” he said.

