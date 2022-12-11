2017 Shen Yun Symphony: Encore “Chopstick Dance”. (Image source: video screenshot)

Today I want to introduce an original symphony by Shen Yun:“Chopsticks Dance”(Composer: Tan Junyi). This song was originally composed for Shen Yun’s popular show “Chopstick Dance”. The vigorous steps in the dance show the boldness and spirit of Mongolian men. Eagles hit the sky, thousands of horses are galloping, and the crisp bow-throwing rhythm embellishes the grand and vast music style, just like running horseshoes, galloping freely on the endless Mongolian prairie.

also,Shen Yun’s next tour season will start in December 2022 and will run until May 2023. At present, multiple performance cities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan and other places have been confirmed.Shen Yun official websiteThe specific performance date will be updated in real time.

appreciate:2017 Shen Yun Symphony: Encore “Chopsticks Dance”。

About Shen Yun Performing Arts

Headquartered in New York, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world‘s premier Chinese classical dance and classical music company. Over the years, Shen Yun has absorbed and cultivated many top artists in the world, revived and promoted the real traditional Chinese culture that has almost disappeared in the way of classical art.

From the ancient times of the Three Emperors and Five Emperors to the magnificent Tang Dynasty, from the prosperity of the Song Dynasty to the elegance of the Qing Dynasty, the five thousand years of Chinese civilization has a long history. This is a picture scroll full of myths and legends and heroic epics-courage and sacrifice, integrity and loyalty, kindness and virtue, the stories of shining stars have passed on five thousand civilizations.

China was called “Shenzhou” in ancient times, and humans and gods once lived together in this land. Music, medicine, calligraphy, clothing, writing… God has passed on rich culture to the people here. For thousands of years, beliefs in Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism have been the foundation of society. The Son of Heaven ruled in accordance with the sky, and the people respected the sky and believed in the gods, and valued virtue and did good deeds.

Unfortunately……

In the past few decades, the CCP regime has regarded the traditional culture of respecting heaven and virtue as a threat to its existence. Through political movements such as the Cultural Revolution, the traditional beliefs have been systematically uprooted, and the heritage of 5,000 years of divine culture has been destroyed. Almost destroyed.

In 2006, a group of top Chinese traditional artists came to New York with the same desire: to revive the true Chinese divine culture and spread it around the world. In this way, Shen Yun was born.

Every season, we perform a new set of programs in top theaters around the world, such as Lincoln Center in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, London Coliseum; our symphony orchestra has performed in Carnegie Hall.

Millions of live audiences, including the most famous actors, top fashion designers, government dignitaries, royal family members and social celebrities have all attended Shen Yun performances. We look forward to seeing you too.

