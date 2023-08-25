Acid Rooster – Flowers And Dead Souls – Album Review

Acid Rooster – Flowers And Dead Souls

Origin: Leipzig / Germany

Release: 25.08.2023

Label: Tonzonen Records

Duration: 45:53

Genre: Instrumental Psychedelic Rock

The trio Acid Rooster comes from Leipzig and plays instrumental psychedelic rock. The three band members have been friends since they were teenagers and have managed without a line-up change since the band was founded.

With Flowers And Dead Souls release their second studio album. The successful debut of 2019 was followed a year later by the four track EP will-o’-the-wisps. Last year was with Ad Astra released a live jam with two overwhelming tracks, which was recorded in a small group during the Corona Pandemic.

gliding and hopping

It’s not loud instrumental rock that the band creates. It’s more like music that flows, on which individual ideas and instruments form, change and drift like whitecaps on waves. Wonderful and relaxed comes the sounds of the 1960s and 1970s Sounds Of Illusion therefore. If the electric guitar and its effects weren’t so important, you’d see the little flowers swaying on the beach in Goa. Drums and bass provide a stable if unobtrusive foundation upon which the guitar tells its stories. The whole thing gets an enigmatic Indian impact through the spherical and a sitar-like sounds.

With On The Run it’s more in the direction of space rock. The guitar and rhythm are driving, while the effects pull past us into the cosmos. Acid Rooster are not in a hurry, nor do they want to rush and be too brief. In contrast to bands of the stoner genre, they don’t tend to create contrasts through increasing heaviness. From reef-heavy stoner’s Flowers And Dead Souls miles away. We should just let ourselves drift hypnotically what you HERE at On The Run can do too.

Statics, intoxication and great cinema

Already had On The Run increases the tempo a little, follows along shadow play another spacey number influenced by hopping bass and keyboard loops. Two instruments break up the static of bass and keyboard. The drums constantly vary their playing and are only surpassed by the rampantly improvising guitar. The intoxication of the tones is a feast for the senses.

The album finds its climax in the forward-thrusting Dead Bodies. The guitar has a Western touch and the psychedelic effects flow through the track. In contrast to the first relaxed part, the rhythm has something jostling and restless. Great cinema is offered here that you would like to experience live.

Relaxed in the dark

In principle, the two final numbers change Good Mourning and Heaven Scent not much more to the concept of the interwoven sounds and the playful guitar. That’s why you can say on the one hand that the high level of the record is maintained, but on the other hand we have Acid Rooster packed the best ideas and strongest contrasts into the first four songs.

In this way, you can relax and indulge your thoughts and feelings during the last twenty minutes Sebastian Vaeth constantly getting more improvisations out of his guitar. Heaven Scent is then like gliding in space. Maybe the track is a little too long for a day in bright light, but the track clearly wins from the moment the sun goes down. Playful romantic emotions can be something wonderful.

Conclusion

Acid Rooster rely on improvisation and spherical music flow instead of loudness and heaviness. Flowers And Dead Souls has a contrasting and imaginative first part, which is followed by a relaxed, gliding finish. Both have their justification and yet come along Dead Bodies felt the finale too early. 7,5 / 10



Line Up

Sebastian Vaeth – guitar

Max Leicht – bass, keyboards

Steffen Schmidt – drums

Tracklist

01. Sounds of Illusion

02. On the Run

03. Shadow play

04. Dead Bodies

05. Good Mourning

06. Heaven Scent

