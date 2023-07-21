Actor Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce from Sofía Vergara due to Irreconcilable Differences

Title: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Officially File for Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage

Subtitle: Irreconcilable Differences and Conflicts over Children Lead to Split

In a stunning turn of events, Hollywood power couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have officially filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The couple announced their separation just days ago, citing irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for their decision.

In a joint statement released by Page Six, Vergara and Manganiello expressed their love and care for each other while respectfully asking for privacy during this difficult time. However, recent reports reveal that it was Manganiello who initiated the divorce proceedings by filing the necessary paperwork.

TMZ reports that court documents confirm the existence of a prenuptial agreement, ensuring that each party will retain their individual assets accumulated during their union. Additionally, images released by the media suggest that the date of separation was July 2.

One of the key reasons behind the split is said to be a conflict over the couple’s differing opinions on having children. It appears that Manganiello desired children, while Vergara did not share the same sentiment. This fundamental difference reportedly created tension and ultimately strained their relationship.

Sources close to the couple also suggest that Manganiello’s decision to maintain a sober lifestyle had an impact on their marriage. Though Vergara had been supportive of his sobriety throughout the years, the challenges surrounding his drinking habits seemed to have taken a toll on their relationship.

The source claims that Manganiello was aware of these potential issues before entering into a serious commitment with Vergara. However, he did not fully consider the implications it could have on their marriage. The Colombian actress, on the other hand, had been supportive of Manganiello’s sobriety.

Manganiello, who has been sober since the early 2000s, has spoken publicly about his struggles with alcohol abuse. It appears that this major lifestyle difference, coupled with conflicting desires for children, ultimately led to the breakdown of their marriage.

As fans and the public come to terms with this unexpected news, it remains to be seen how Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello will navigate their new lives moving forward. Despite their differences, both parties have expressed their desire to handle the divorce proceedings amicably.

For now, all eyes are on the once-enviable couple as they prepare to face the challenges of separation and rebuild their lives separately.

