Adepa denounced “insults” by politicians to the media and pointed to Milei and Rinaldi

In the midst of the electoral campaign, the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (Adepa) reiterated this Wednesday, July 19, that “it is necessary and healthy, both for the exercise of democracy and for citizen debate, that the pre-candidates of the different political forces understand and value the role of journalism in the democratic and republican system of governmentGiven that one cannot be conceived without the other”.

In the same sense, the entity considered that “it is desirable that the campaigns take place around discussions of proposals and ideasand not from grievances, insults or disqualifications to the media and journalists”.

“That inadequate tone for an electoral contest could be seen in several episodes in recent days. Among them are the expressions of a pre-candidate for president, who through his Twitter account accused ‘supposedly serious media’ of putting on an ’embarrassing show’, and imposed conditions on giving interviewsas well as part of the candidates of his political space,” said Adepa, referring to the presidential candidate without naming him Javier Miley.

Twitter/@JMilei

The tweet that motivated the organization’s concern was released by the libertarian economist on July 13.

“The spectacle that politics and the supposedly serious media have been giving in recent weeks is truly shameful,” the candidate shot on Twitter.

In turn, Milei announced that “from now on neither I nor no La Libertad Avanza candidate will answer any questions or go to any program that is not dedicated exclusively to discussing the real problems of Argentines and the proposals to solve them”.

Javier Milei and his lawsuit against journalists: he agreed with Vilouta but asks four others for a million

‘Discriminatory’ expressions attributed to Franco Rinaldi

On the other hand, ADEPA questioned the statements of the former candidate for Buenos Aires legislator Franco Rinaldi over the middle Page 12, mentioning it as “Synagogue 12.”

On Thursday, July 13, a new controversy came to light when in a video Rinaldi referred to the newspaper Page 12 as “Synagogue 12” and revived the controversy after his homophobic sayings that had gone viral the previous week.

The term “Synagogue 12” was used by Guillermo Patricio Kelly, an Argentine political leader who was a member of the “Nationalist Liberation Alliance”, a pro-Nazi space. “It seems to me that I have even seen a note in the newspaper Synagogue 12 about it, as GP Kelly told him that Página 12 was called Synagogue 12,” Rinaldi said.

Franco Rinaldi dropped his candidacy for Buenos Aires legislator in JxC after another controversy

ADEPA objected to the dissemination of “disinformation campaigns”

“Another questionable practice, and that could be verified in several districts where there were provincial elections this year, is the appearance of accounts on social networks that pretend to be news sites and are created to advertise political content, which also includes disinformation campaigns. The latter is openly contradicted by the content of the Digital Ethical Commitment, promoted by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE), and which was signed on Thursday, June 29, by presidential candidates, representatives of political parties, journalistic associations, and Internet companies. “, indicated the entity.

In a statement, Adepa also maintained that “another painful event occurred after the completion of the act by the 29th anniversary of the AMIA bombingwhen a group of people offended and insulted the journalist Natasha Niebieskikwiat, who tried to mediate so that they do not attack a national deputy”.

“The journalist herself recounted what happened through her Twitter account, where she pointed out that the protesters reproached the legislator for his negative vote on the initiative that declared national mourning on the anniversary of the attack,” the association said.

GI/CA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

