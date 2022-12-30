[The Epoch Times, December 30, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 29th, according to the corporate legal person Love Snail (transliteration), the agency ADOR and its artist NewJeans donated to the hearing-impaired.

ADOR and NewJeans stated that they prepared the donation with the proceeds from record sales, and plan to continue donating part of the record sales revenue every year. The donation will be used to help the hearing-impaired with cochlear implant surgery and speech rehabilitation treatment.

ADOR said: “We are very happy to participate in this far-reaching project of sending voices”, “We will make good music so that NewJeans’ music can be passed on to more people.”

The love snail also said: “Thanks to ADOR and NewJeans for donating to the hearing-impaired. We will ensure that this donation will be used for families of hearing-impaired children who cannot receive surgery due to financial difficulties.”

NewJeans debuted on July 22 this year. After the release of the 1st mini-album “NewJeans” of the same name, it broke a number of debut records for Korean girl groups, and set the record for the highest sales volume of the debut album in the first week. It has now won the 2022 Melon Music Award The “Best Newcomer Award” and “Top Ten Artist Awards” and the “Annual Newcomer Award” and “Annual Best Performance Award (Grand Award)” at the 2022 Asian Star Festival.

