Affordable Alternatives: Get the Look of Expensive Sneakers for Less!

Wait for the party to earn blood! These “10,000-yuan sneakers” are now affordable! You can ‘do big things with a small amount of money’ again!

It’s so hard to play sneakers these days! Unless you are lucky, you will have to pay more to buy many popular sneakers if you can’t grab them! Especially those sneakers that take off as soon as they are released, cost tens of thousands, even if you can barely afford it, it is really “possible but not necessary”!

So what to do? Smart players have already thought of it: replace! Today, the editor selected 10 pairs of ‘Treasure Flat Replacement Sneakers’, all of which are as high as 99% similar, and you can wear them with a ten-thousand-dollar effect for a fraction of the money! Why don’t you hurry up and take notes for this coup of ‘doing big things with little money’?

Air Jordan 1 “atmosphere”

Item number: DD9335-641

Market price: about ￥9xx Yuan

Replacement: Air Jordan 1 “Rust Pink” (about ￥50,000)

In 2017, the dirty powder Air Jordan 1 “Rust Pink”, which was sold in a small amount at Miami Art Basel, is currently on the market in size 42 and has reached 50,000 yuan. It is hard to imagine how difficult it is to get it, and it is no wonder that DJ Khaled can’t put it down! I believe that for most players, the limit is second, the key is that this “pink toe” dress is really rare! It is estimated that Jordan has also heard the demands of the players, and finally brought the following pair of Air Jordan 1 “atmosphere” at the end of 2021. If you don’t say it, I’m afraid it’s really hard to tell the difference between these two pairs of shoes. The most important thing is the market price. Now this pair can be bought for just over 900 yuan, and it can’t be more delicious!

Crocs Echo Clog

Item No.: 207937-6TY

Market Price: ￥4xx Yuan

Replacement: Salehe Bembury x Crocs (￥3000 Yuan)

The biggest dark horse in the shoe circle in the past two years, the editor will vote for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs series. When it was first launched, it was favored by countless stars at home and abroad, and successfully set off a craze for Crocs. But such a result is also obvious. The market is in short supply. Among them, the most versatile and beautiful white color is the most obvious, and the market price has been fired to 3000+. There is no way, ordinary players can only use the flat replacement method again, and start with this pair of Crocs Echo Clog, which can be rushed at the moment. The appearance is similar to fingerprint shoes, and the foot feel and wading performance are the same. Friends who like it can consider it.

Air Jordan 5 Gore-Tex

Item number: DR0092-001

Market price: around ￥14xx

Replacement: Supreme x Air Jordan 5 (around ￥5000)

Seeing this pair of Supreme x Air Jordan 5, the editor is full of emotions. It reminds people of the era when sneakers were the most popular. I still remember the three colors that were launched at one time at that time. At the end of last year, the appearance of this pair of Air Jordan 5 Gore-Tex reminded countless players of the pair of shoes that year, so it is also called “little Supreme AJ5”. Black suede, red splashed ink shark teeth, and digital embroidery on the heel are all in place. It even has an extra waterproof function than the Supreme co-branded pair. Now it’s midsummer with frequent rain. Is such a pair of “most handsome rain boots” really not considered?

Air Jordan 3 “Muslin”

Item number: DH7139-100

Market price: around ￥13xx

Replacement: A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 (around ￥4000)

As the “root of all evil” of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan series, its stunning debut has completely established the name of A Ma Maniére in the shoe circle, so that until now, every time A Ma Maniére’s joint official exposure has attracted a lot of attention. But the problem also followed. The market price of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 is getting higher and higher with the wind of Vibe, and it has exceeded 4,000 by now! How to do it? Many players have turned their attention to the following pair of Air Jordan 3 “Muslin”. The overall continuation of the simple and versatile route of the Vibe style, the light khaki color matching is full of versatile attributes, the most important thing is that the upper is made of linen material, which avoids the stuffy feeling of the leather material, and is also lighter. It is suitable as a replacement for A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3.

Air Jordan 4 “Canvas”

Item No.: DQ4909-100

Market Price: around ￥18xx

Replacement: Levis x Air Jordan 4 (around ￥7000)

At that time, no one would have thought that Levis would have a dream collaboration with Jordan Brand, and they used the most popular Air Jordan 4 shoe type, which instantly detonated the shoe circle. Now the market price has exceeded 7,000 yuan, which is really beyond reach. But it doesn’t matter, right now we still have this pair of Air Jordan 4 “Canvas” that debuted last year to choose from. From the texture to the color matching, at first glance, I really thought it was a pair of shoes! Like the previous pair of Air Jordan 3 “Muslin”, the upper material is lighter and more breathable than traditional leather, which is more friendly to the current season.

Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer”

Item No.: DJ0675-200

Market Price: Around ￥18xx

Replacement: OFF-WHITE x Air Jordan 4 (around ￥8000)

Unknowingly, Virgil has been away from us for almost two years. Looking back at his OFF-WHITE x Air Jordan series now, I still sigh that the design is so amazing, but the market price is no longer within the reach of ordinary players. Coincidentally, just two months before Virgil, this pair of Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer”, the strongest replacement known as OW x AJ4, ushered in the sale. The appearance and temperament are similar to the OW joint name, especially the translucent straps on the side make many players call it “inner taste”! Now the market price is around ￥18xx, which is not cheap, but it is also the most similar replacement that can be found on the market.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brown Plaid”

Item No.: DV0791-200

Market Price: Around ¥5xx

Replacement: LV x Nike Air Force 1 Low (around ¥400,000)

At the beginning of last year, the LV x Nike Air Force 1 Low was born and auctioned on Sotheby’s. The price was hundreds of thousands of RMB, which instantly let this pair of shoes lock in the title of annual shoe king in advance, and became the absolute “shoes” in the hearts of countless ordinary players. Although 99.9% of the players of this pair are missed, it is still worth considering a wave of replacements. For example, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “brown plaid” in front of me, I almost thought I was wrong at first glance! Especially the lattice pattern on the heel part is the finishing touch. As long as the market price is 50%, you can rush to the student party!

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Black Warrior”

Item No.: BV1358-003

Market Price: About ￥8xx Yuan

Replacement: A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Zoom Vomero 5 (￥35xx Yuan)

In addition to Vibe style and retro style, how can we not mention the functional style that was once popular? And one of the most representative sneakers must be ACW x Nike Zoom Vomero 5, this unique modular heel really looks more and more handsome! Coincidentally, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Black Warrior” has just been put on the shelves in China recently, which can almost be regarded as “replenishment in disguise”, and the market price is much cheaper than the ACW joint name of more than 3,500! There is also a reflective effect under the light, which is really handsome!

Nike Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo

Item number: DD3111-100

Market price: around ￥3xx

Replacement: OFF-WHITE x Nike Blazer Mid (around ￥10,000)

The OFF-WHITE x Nike series has launched so many shoes, but the most valuable and meaningful one

