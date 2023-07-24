Investigating the Supervision of Cosmetics: Lessons from Shanghai and Zhejiang

Provincial Drug Administration Investigates Supervision of Cosmetics in Shanghai and Zhejiang

Guangdong province – In order to enhance the supervision and management of cosmetics, Song Yongchao, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, recently led a team to Shanghai and Zhejiang for investigation and research.

The visit aimed to implement the deployment requirements set by the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee on in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It also aimed to strengthen the supervision and management of cosmetics in line with the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee to investigate and research across the party.

During the investigation, the research team visited Shanghai and Ningbo in Zhejiang province. Through discussions and on-site inspections, they gained insights into the work experience of the Shanghai Municipal Drug Administration, Zhejiang Provincial Drug Administration, and Ningbo Market Supervision Administration.

The team carefully listened to the introduction of these organizations’ work experience in areas such as cosmetics production enterprises, database construction for personnel and varieties, cosmetics supervision information system construction, supervision of cosmetics excessive packaging, and inspections for cosmetics “one multi-use” illegal behavior.

Furthermore, on-site investigations were conducted at cosmetics production enterprises and packaging material enterprises. The team engaged in discussions and exchanged ideas with enterprise representatives, enabling them to better understand the opinions and suggestions of these companies regarding the construction of cosmetics production enterprises, varieties, and personnel databases.

The team also learned about the implementation of main responsibilities related to cosmetics quality and safety, production quality management systems, the implementation of cosmetics excessive packaging requirements, and further clarified ideas and methods for cosmetics supervision in the province.

Comrade Song Yongchao expressed the importance of Guangdong learning from the advanced practices and experience of Shanghai and Zhejiang in regards to the construction of cosmetics regulatory informationization and the high-quality development of the cosmetics industry. He emphasized the need to fully learn from successful experiences and combine them with the reality of the cosmetics industry in Guangdong province.

Song highlighted that this knowledge transfer will help activate the “three major driving forces” of reform, opening up, and innovation in Guangdong. It will also promote the supervision of cosmetics in the province to a new level and accelerate the high-quality development of the cosmetics industry.

The investigation conducted by Song Yongchao and his team reflects the government’s commitment to continuously improving the supervision and management of cosmetics in order to ensure the safety and quality of these products for consumers in Guangdong province.

