The eighth date of the Professional League 2023 It will remain engraved in the memory of several fans. And in the pages of Argentine soccer. Since the curse was broken. because minutes ago In the Forest, Gimnasia y Esgrima they beat Estudiantes 2-1 and cut a 13-year streak without being able to win a classic from La Plata. A victory that caused several tears among the fans who waited so long for this celebration.

breaking latest news

The first hit of the match ended with the ball kissing the goal. Because from a side in the right sector, Estudiantes created an interesting play that culminated with Mauro Boselli receiving in solitude to celebrate the first sacred cry of the afternoon. At 28, Chirola Romero was expelled for going to work against Leonardo Godoy. It was not a sudden move, but being the Gymnastics coach he had to see the red one.

In the second half, the locals began pressing a little higher because they needed a goal. which turned at 56 through a tremendous header from Alan Lescano that left Mariano Andujar without reaction. And with four minutes to go, Facundo Tello indicated a clear penalty for the Wolf. One that Cristian Tarragona changed for a goal.

The last victory of Gymnastics against Estudiantes

To find the last victory of Gymnastics against Estudiantes, you have to take an extensive trip to the past. Because occurred on date 3 of the Opening Tournament corresponding to the 2010/2011 season. That afternoon, Lobo won 3-1 with goals from Juan Cuevas and a brace from Denis Stracqualursi. After 13 years, the curse was broken.

Results of the date

Union 1 (Gordillo) – Racing 3 (Romero, Rojas and Guerrero).

Arsenal 2 (Leal and Banega) – Tigre 0.

Platense 1 (Servetto) – Defense and Justice 0.

Independent 2 (Cauteruccio and Gimenez) – Columbus 2 (Pierotti and Abila).

Godoy Cruz 3 (Rodriguez, Abrego and Larrosa) – Belgrano 1 (Sanchez).

Gymnastics 2 (Lescano and Tarragona) – Students 1 (Boselli).

sunday schedule

Boca vs. Institute / 19:00 / ESPN Premium.

Talleres vs. Banfield / 21:30 / ESPN Premium.

Sarmiento vs. River / 21:30 / TNT Sports.

The goals of the classic